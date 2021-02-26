The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 16
ARREST: Matthew Keith Woodie, 33, of 192 B J Drive, West Jefferson, was arrested on an order for arrest on a driving while license revoked charge. Woodie was issued an April 1 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Angelina Miller, 27, of 136 Ivy Drive, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on failure to pay child support charge. Miller was issued a March 22 court date and a $4,100 secured bond.
ARREST: Nicholas Elijah White Hallock, 30, of 415 Hemlock Road, Banner Elk, was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Hallock was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and driving while license revoked. Hallock was issued a March 29 court date and a $58,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Cody Edward Holmes, 36, of 752 Oscar Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Holmes was issued an April 1 court date and a $7,000 secured bond.
THEFT: Theft of a Dell Wyse P25 zero client was reported in the 800 block of West King Street in Boone.
THEFT: Theft of a North Carolina license plate was reported in the 200 block of Trivette Heights in Sugar Grove.
Feb. 17
ARREST: Sandra Lee Canter, 53, of 4571 Rich Mountain Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with three counts of cashing a simple, worthless check. Canter was issued a March 17 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Kirby Dennison Smith, 37, of 7038 Kennedy Drive, Trinity, was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed gun, possession of a firearm by a felon and driving while license revoked. Smith was issued an April 1 court date and a $30,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Alex Castro, 32, of 167 Martin Lane, Boone, was arrested on a criminal summons. No court date or bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Barron Lynn Smith, 41, of 257 SPI Drive, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Smith was issued a March 23 court date. Smith was not given a bond.
Feb. 18
ARREST: Todd Justin Morrin, 46, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on two counts of failure to appear. Morrin was issued an April 27 court date and a $1,000 Secured bond.
ARREST: Jennifer Key Walton, 47, of 4982 Big Laurel Road, Creston, was arrested and charged with a probation violation. No court date or bond amount was listed.
DEATH: A death was reported in the 5000 block of Beaver Dam Road in Vilas.
Feb. 19
ARREST: Ashley Elizabeth Martinez-Kirk, 43, of 514 Guy Ford Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Martinez-Kirk was issued a March 23 court date and was not issued a bond.
ARREST: John Daniel Bryan, 40, of 790 Dewitt Barnet Road, Banner Elk, was arrested on a warrant service. Bryan was issued a Feb. 26 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
Feb. 20
LARCENY: Larceny of a heater was reported in the 100 block of S. Kinsale Drive in Boone.
Feb. 21
LARCENY: Larceny of cash, jewelry and a 1966 Martin guitar was reported in the 110 block of Flame Azalea Drive in Blowing Rock.
