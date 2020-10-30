The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 19
ARREST: Leslie Nicole Wooten, 27, of 534 Church Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with assault and battery and assault with a deadly weapon. Wooten was not issued a bond and was given a Nov. 19 court date.
ARREST: Freddie Len Shook, 69, of 630 Moretz Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with breaking or entering and misdemeanor attempted breaking or entering a building. Shook was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.
ARREST: Maria Paula Gallo, 23, of 231 Laurel Drive, Purlear, was arrested and charged with removing/political sign violation and misdemeanor larceny. Gallo was released on a written promise and was given a Nov. 19 court date.
ARREST: Gary Joseph Cox, 42, of 283 Tyler Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Cox was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.
ARREST: Steven Magic Oglesby, 33, of 1416 Olsen Drive, Suite 105, Shelby, was arrested and charged with two counts of intimidating a witness. Oglesby was issued a $30,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
Oct. 20
ARREST: Scott Michael Nations, 20, of 262 Archers Crossing, Boone, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing. Nations was released on a written promise and was given a Nov. 19 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a handgun was reported in the 100 block of Canter Road, Todd.
Oct. 21
ARREST: Lindsay Nicole Greene, 27, of 256 Holly Hills, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Greene was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Nov. 6 court date.
ARREST: William Anthony Dodds, 37, of 105 Harvest Meadow Drive, Hudson, was arrested and charged with failure to appear on a driving while license revoked charge. Dodds was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a Nov. 9 court date.
ARREST: Kevin Lynn Dishman, 37, of 752 Shortcut Road, Crumpler, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on charges of selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine. Dishman was issued a $25,000 secured bond and an Oct. 29 court date.
ARREST: Justin Hal Hodgson, 39, of 4129 N.C. 194 N., Apt. 3, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin and possession of up to a half of an ounce of marijuana. Hodgson was issued a $7,500 secured bond and a Dec. 16 court date.
ARREST: Gary Lee Greer, 48, of 530 Brown Hollow Road, Creston, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering and second-degree trespassing. Greer was issued a Nov. 2 court date. No bond amount was listed.
Oct. 22
ARREST: Cory Wayne Murdock, 31, of 1300 Oak Hill Drive, Apt. 304E, was arrested on a warrant service. Murdock was not issued a bond and was given a Nov. 20 court date.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking and entering a building and standing over the victim was reported in the 7000 block of Old U.S. 421, Zionville.
Oct. 23
BREAKING/ENTERING: An attempted breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of Roe Miller Lane, Vilas.
Oct. 24
ARREST: Marty Lee Baker, 57, of 2452 Lick Mountain Drive, Hudson, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana up to a half of an ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and misdemeanor child abuse. Baker was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.
ARREST: Libby Perkins Jones, 53, of 4448 Summer Way, Lenoir, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana up to a half of an ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and misdemeanor child abuse. Jones was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.
ARREST: Curtis Shane Hollars, 49, of 10236 N.C. 105 S., Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with going armed to the terror of the public and carrying a concealed weapon. Hollars was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.
TRESPASSING: Trespassing by breaking a lease agreement was reported in the 200 block of Overlook Drive, Deep Gap.
Oct. 25
ARREST: William Boyd Whitley, 70, of 483 Nettles Ridge Road, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor offense for speeding. Whitley was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.
ARREST: Mary Kathleen Whitley, 34, of 483 Nettles Ridge Road, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor offense. Whitley was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.
VANDALISM: Vandalism of a mailbox was reported in the 1000 block of Hattie Hill Road, Vilas.
CALLS: The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office reported one call for service.
