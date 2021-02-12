The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 1
ARREST: Kevin Charles Payne, 44, of 135 Lovette Homes St., Miller Creek, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property. Payne was issued a March 23 court date and a $4,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Giles Bougher Shirley, 41, of 273 Clawson Drive, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with a felony probation violation. Shirley was issued a Feb. 24 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Benjamin Robin Swindell, 34, no address listed, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Swindell was issued an April 1 court date and a $3,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Melinda Michelle Combs, 43, of 2837 Poplar Grove Road S., Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises charge. Combs was issued a March 1 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Barron Lynn Smith, 41, of 257 SPI Drive, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with failing to appear on a charge of driving while license revoked. Smith was issued an April 30 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
DEATH: A death was reported in the 700 block of Dewitt Barnett Road in Banner Elk.
Feb. 3
ARREST: Marissa Soto Goodman, 28, of 524 Timberlakes Drive, Todd, was arrested and charged with negligent child abuse inflicting serious injury. Goodman was issued a March 5 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 200 block of Beaver Dam Road in Vilas.
Feb. 4
ARREST: Michael Alan Church, 37, of 1022 Southwest Fairview Drive, Apt. 8, Lenoir, was arrested on an order for arrest on a failing to appear charge. Church was issued a March 11 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Thomas Kemp Stonehouse, 23, of 1221 Rock Cliff Road, Apt. 23A, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a larceny charge. Stonehouse was issued an April 29 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Thomas Paul Kozak, 70, of 1145 N.C. 194 N., Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked and no liability insurance. Kozak was issued a March 5 court date and a $500 secured bond.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 700 block of Blackberry Spring Lane in Vilas.
Feb. 5
ARREST: Christopher Dean Byrum, 19, of 118 La Salle Lane, Greenville, was arrested on three fugitive warrants. Byrum was issued a March 5 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
ARREST: David Bruce Woodring, 53, of 598 Jones Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with violation of a court order. Woodring was issued a March 5 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and theft from a motor vehicle of 25 Oxycodone, 28 Xanax and CBD oil were reported in the 500 block of Jones Drive in Boone.
Feb. 8
ARREST: Jennifer Marie Lewis, 34, of 42 Webb Hollow Road, Newland, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering. Lewis was issued a March 23 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
Compiled by Ian Taylor
