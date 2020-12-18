The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 27
LARCENY: Larceny of a jacket was reported in the 200 block of Bloomfield Drive, Blowing Rock.
Dec. 7
ARREST: Fred Len Shook, 69, of 244 Devils Den Road, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with impeding traffic by sitting/standing/lying. Shook was released on a written promise and issued a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
Dec. 8
ARREST: Mindy Leigh Phillips, 39, of 4039 Campbell Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces. Phillips was issued a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
LARCENY: Burglary/breaking and entering of a safe containing $9,000 in cash was reported in the 400 block of Long Ridge Farms Road, Sugar Grove.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering into a building was reported in the 1200 block of Tom Jackson Road, Boone.
Dec. 9
ARREST: Karma Greenlee, 20, of 1571 Little Laurel Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and resisting a public officer. Greenlee was issued a $500 secured bond and a Dec. 16 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of two safes, a Honda lawnmower and a four wheeler was reported in the 800 block of Old Mountain Road, Banner Elk.
ASSAULT: Assault on a female was reported in the 200 block of Hodges And Miller Road, Blowing Rock.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering into three, coin operated drink machines was reported in the 4200 block of U.S. 321, Blowing Rock.
Dec. 10
ARREST: Mark Edward Miller, 41, of 3033 Three Top Road, Creston, was charged with drugs/narcotics violations. Miller was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Jan. 28, 2021, trial date.
ARREST: Dereck Von Ivan Greer, 35, of 321 Lazy Branch Lane, Creston, was arrested and charged with drugs/narcotics violations. Greer was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of a PlayStation 4 was reported in the 100 block of Lazy Lake Road, Boone.
Dec. 11
ARREST: Luther M. Beck, 34, of 350 Winterberry Trail, Apt. B, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest for failure to pay child support. Beck was issued a $690 bond and a Dec. 16 court date.
ARREST: Terry Lynn Cox, 41, of 282 Tyler Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cox was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Michael Green Jr., 34, of 222 Hensels Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with burglary/breaking and entering. Green issued a $75,000 secured bond and a Jan. 26, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Aaron Tyler Payne, 22, of 4092 N.C. 105 South, Apt. 213, Boone, was arrested and charged with three counts of probation violation. Payne was issued a $131,000 secured bond and a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Jordan Daniel Ward, 36, of 1114 Bulldog Road, Trade, Tenn., was arrested on a warrant for arrest on charges of cruelty to animals. Ward was issued a $25,000 secured bond and a Feb. 4, 2021, court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a playset kitchen was reported in the 200 block of Rainbow Mountain Road, Boone.
Dec. 12
ARREST: Angel Ramos Garcia, 24, of 299 Beaver Creek School Road, West Jefferson, was arrested and charged with DUI and no operator’s license. Garcia was issued a Jan. 26, 2021, court date. No bond amount was listed.
Dec. 13
ARREST: Joshua Lawrence Synakowski, 20, of 702 Glen Arthur, Wilmington, was arrested and charged with simple assault on a female. Synakowski was not issued a bond and was given a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
POSSESSION: A vehicle was found abandoned with a large amount of jewelry and burglary tools in the 1100 block of Lynn Hill Road, Boone.
ASSAULT: Assault was reported in the 10000 block of N.C. 105 South, Banner Elk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.