The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 4
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a gate was reported in the 100 block of Near Sawrey, Boone.
July 17
ARREST: Nicholas T. Figlow, 55, of 3201 Beneva Road, Unit 102, Sarasota, Fla., was arrested and charged with DUI. Figlow was released on a written promise and was given an Aug. 28 court date.
CRUELTY: Animal cruelty by allegedly killing a dog was reported in the 6000 block of Old U.S. 421 South, Deep Gap.
July 18
ARREST: Riley Joshua Gray, 22, of 173 Graduate Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, DWI and having a canceled/revoked/suspended certificate/tag. Gray was issued a $7,500 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
ARREST: William Cody Swift, 25, of 125 Greene Farm Trail, Vilas, was arrested and charged with a violation of a domestic violence protection order and resist/delay/obstruct. Swift was issued a $750 secured bond and an Aug. 28 court date.
ARREST: Jennifer Tester Miller, 41, of 1090 Otis Wilson Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Miller was issued a $500 secured bond and an Aug. 28 court date.
ARREST: Oscar Calderon Lopez, 29, of 403-7 Friendship Cross Street, North Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present, injury to personal property, assault on a female, resisting a public officer, possession of a manufacture fraudulent ID, no operators license, having a canceled/revoked/suspended certificate/tag and open container after consuming alcohol first. Lopez was issued a $6,500 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
ARREST: Neil Courter Frazee, 70, of 236 Big Pine Point, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with felony larceny. Frazee was issued a $5,000 secured bond and an Aug. 7 court date.
ARREST: Angela Faye Duncan, 38, of 495 Alderly Circle, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing. Duncan was issued a $500 secured bond. No court date was listed.
TRESPASS: Trespassing of real property was reported in the 7000 block of Old U.S. 421 South, Deep Gap.
July 19
ARREST: George Nicholas Foster, 30, of 515 Junaluska Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction. Foster was issued a $25,000 secured bond and an Aug. 28 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Communicating threats and harassing phone calls were reported in the 3000 block of George’s Gap Road, Vilas.
July 20
ARREST: Eva Grace Harmon, 20, of 2621 Meat Camp Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a driving while license revoked charge. Harmon was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 4 court date.
DISPUTE: A civil dispute was reported in the 100 block of Cook Road, Zionville.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of a gate were reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road, Boone.
July 21
ARREST: Margie Marie Danner, 46, of 101 Isaacs Drive, Vilas, was arrested and charged with four counts of misdemeanor probation violation, a felony order for arrest for grand jury indictment and a misdemeanor order for arrest for grand jury indictment. Danner was issued a $50,000 secured bond and an Aug. 14 court date.
ARREST: James Russell Kanupp, 31, of 256 Bluebird Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor offense while driving revoked charge. Kanupp was issued a $750 secured bond and a Sept. 4 court date.
ARREST: Jennifer Lynn Miller, 39, of 208 Maple St., Jefferson, was arrested on an order for arrest on a driving while license revoked charge. Miller was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an Aug. 28 court date.
OFFENSE: An offense was reported in the 300 block of High Willhays, Boone.
THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 100 block of Charlie Dancy Road, Zionville.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of Profile View Road, Banner Elk.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 300 block of Old Anderson Quarry Road, Vilas.
RESISTING OFFICER: Resisting a public officer by eluding arrest on foot was reported in the 300 block of Clint Norris Road, Boone.
July 22
ARREST: Wayne Jackson, 61, of 313 Will Cook Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony probation violation and larceny. Jackson was issued a $35,000 secured bond and a July 30 court date.
ARREST: William Cody Swift, 25, of 125 Greene Farm Trail, Vilas, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and resisting a public officer. Swift was issued a $4,500 secured bond and a Sept. 4 court date.
THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 10000 block of Blue Ridge Parkway, Boone.
July 23
THEFT: Theft of a Stihl weed eater from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of N.C. 194 N., Boone.
ARREST: Luke Andrew Turbeville, 30, of 184 Milton Moretz Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Turbeville was issued a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 4 court date.
July 24
ARREST: Emmett Scott Jordan III, 42, of 125 Profile View Road, Unit B21, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with being intoxicated and disruptive and communicating threats. Jordan was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Sept. 4 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a vehicle window was reported in the 100 block of Summit Woods Drive, Blowing Rock.
FALSE PRETENSE: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported in the 100 block of Knowles Haven Lane, Boone.
July 25
ARREST: Matthew Bun Coffey, 41, of 370 Sumpter Cabin Creek Road, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats and resisting a public officer. Coffey was issued a $5,000 secured bond and an Aug. 28 court date.
ARREST: William Cody Swift, 25, of 416 Greer Lane, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a violation of a domestic violence protection order charge. Swift was issued a Sept. 17 court date. No bond amount was listed.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking/entering a building and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported in the 200 block of Roby Eggers Road, Zionville.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of three movies was reported in the 100 block of Queen Street, Boone.
July 26
ARREST: Zachary Michael Cole, 23, of 438 Hodges Gap Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with DWI. Cole was released on written promise. No court date was listed.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 300 block of Ivy Ridge Road, Deep Gap.
CALLS: One call for service was reported by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
