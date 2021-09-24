The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 5
ARREST: George Nicholas Foster, 31, of 515 Junaluska Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Foster was issued an Oct. 12 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
WELFARE CHECK: A welfare check was reported in the 600 block of Charlie Thompson Road in Vilas.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Assault by pointing a gun and breaking and entering into a building were reported in the 100 block of Red Feather Trail in Boone.
Sept. 6
ARREST: Mekiah Shyanne Pulley, 21, of 303 Linda Lane, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of making harassing phone calls. Pulley was issued an Oct. 1 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Michael David Pederson, 39, of 293 Red Maple Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Pederson was issued an Oct. 1 court date and a $750 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering of a coin, necklace, Tylenol, three rings and three Valium were reported in the 100 block of Hicks Road in Sugar Grove.
LARCENY: Larceny was reported in the 100 block of Fallview Lane in Boone.
Sept. 7
ARREST: Jason Richard Morsette, 42, of 2175 Meat Camp Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of failing to pay child support. Morsette was issued a Sept. 22 court date and a $37,512 secured bond.
ARREST: Paul Curtis Williams Jr., 55, of 123 Beech Tree Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and no operator’s license. Williams was issued a Nov. 12 court date and a $1,200 secured bond.
ARREST: Selina Lynn Abbott, 50, of 3152 U.S. 221 N., Jefferson, was arrested and charged with simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance and failure to appear. Abbott was issued an Oct. 1 court date and a $500 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a trailer, a riding lawn mower and a toolbox was reported in the 9000 block of N.C. 105 South in Banner Elk.
Sept. 8
ARREST: Bobby Freeman, 34, of 112 Blue Bonnet, Boone, was arrested and charged with making harassing phone calls. Freeman was issued an Oct. 1 court date and was released on a written promise.
Sept. 9
LARCENY: Larceny of a trail bike was reported in the 100 block of South Road in Todd.
Sept. 10
ARREST: David Bruce Woodring, 54, of 198 Johns Lane, Zionville, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing, misdemeanor larceny and injury to personal property. Woodring was issued an Oct. 12 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Joseph Todd Bingham, 18, of 2765 Linville Creek Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Bingham was issued an Oct. 12 court date and a $5,000 unsecured bond.
ARREST: Joshua Robert George Glardon, 39, of 3104 Hunting Lodge Road, Fayetteville, was arrested and charged with a statutory sex offense with a minor. Glardon was issued a $1 million secured bond. No court date was listed.
ARREST: Jeremy Turner Hill, 43, of 7 Round Tree Court, Greensboro, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on a charge of hit and run causing injury. Hill was issued a Nov. 30 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Josh Franklin Stanley, 39, of 223 Old Berg, Zionville, was arrested on an order for arrest on a probation violation. Stanley was issued a Sept. 17 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
Sept. 11
ARREST: Evelyn Victoria Powers, 35, of 305 Ward Greene Road, Vilas, was arrested on an order for arrest. Powers was issued an Oct. 14 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jennifer Tester Miller, 42, of 207 Hampton Trailer Circle, Boone, was arrested and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and resisting a public officer. Miller was issued a Nov. 2 court date and a $45,000 secured bond.
VIOLATION: A violation of a court order was reported in the 100 block of Johns Lane in Zionvile.
Sept. 12
ARREST: Jacob Grange Shook, 37, of 476 Hardaman Circle, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Shook was issued a Nov. 12 court date and a $500 secured bond.
Sept. 13
LARCENY: Larceny was reported in the 1000 block of Ford Road in Boone.
Sept. 14
ARREST: Joshua Ryan Buffkin, 35, of 124B Quail Ridge Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Buffkin was issued an Oct. 12 court date. Buffkin was not issued a bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a saw, nail gun, three extension cords, an air hose, a level, a push mower and a weed-eater was reported in the 200 block of Smith Henson Road in Sugar Grove.
Sept. 15
ARREST: Kyle Blake Maine, 28, of 138 Milton Moretz Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failing to pay child support. No court date or bond amount were listed.
ARREST: Benjamin Scott Waldo, 27, of 2988 Mount Zion Road, Ferguson, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. Waldo was issued an Oct. 15 court date and was released on a written promise.
Sept. 16
ARREST: Cameron Chase Lister, 31, of 667 Bald Mountain Road, West Jefferson, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun. Lister was issued a Nov. 12 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Earl Coy Barnes, 33, of 140 Barnes Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested on an order for arrest and charged with driving while license revoked. Barnes was issued a Nov. 4 court date and released on a written promise.
ARREST: George Nicholas Foster, 32, of 515 Junaluska, Boone, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Foster was issued an Oct. 12 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 200 block of Reese Road in Vilas.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering into a building and larceny of money, and two Xboxes were reported in the 100 block of McNabb Lane in Boone.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 100 block of West Circle Drive in Vilas.
LARCENY: Larceny of a miniature horse was reported in the 5000 block of Old U.S. 421 in Zionville.
Sept. 17
ARREST: Stacy Marie Hopson, 28, of 1588 Pigeon Roost Road, Banner Elk, was arrested on an order for arrest and charged with failing to pay child support. Hopson was issued an Oct. 6 court date and a $600 secured bond.
ARREST: Heather Louise Hammac, 33, of 2208 Silverstone Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, larceny, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of stolen property. Hammac was issued an Oct. 12 court date and a $40,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Rebecca Marie Rominger, 48, of 736 Isaacs Branch Road, Suagr Grove, was arrested and charged with failing to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces. Rominger was issued a Nov. 12 court date and a $300 secured bond.
SERVICE: A call for service was reported in the 3000 block of N.C. 194 South in Sugar Grove.
SWATTING: Swatting was reported in the 700 block of Watauga River Road in Sugar Grove.
Sept. 18
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Injury to personal property was reported in the 200 block of Rippling Water Lane in Blowing Rock.
DISPUTE: A civil dispute was reported in the 500 block of Silverleaf Road in Zionville.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 100 block of Courtney Lane in Vilas.
Sept. 19
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 400 block of Grandfather Road in Banner Elk.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 1000 block of N.C. 194 South in Vilas.
