The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 2
ARREST: Mekiah Chyanne Pulley, 20, of 1251 Brookshire Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with violation of a court order. Pulley was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to property was reported in the area of Snowy Doe Drive, Boone.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 100 block of Phillips Street, Boone.
Aug. 3
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft of a Chevrolet Silverado was reported in the 800 block of N.C. 105 Bypass, Boone.
Aug. 4
FALSE PRETENSE: Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported in the 1000 block of Blackberry Road, Boone.
THEFT: Theft of a battery for construction equipment was reported in the 1000 block of Elk Creek Road.
VANDALISM: Destrucrtion/damage/vandalism of a Saab vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Hodges Valley Road, Boone.
Aug. 5
ARREST: Lisa Diane Lambert, 50, of 747 Hidden Spring Road, West Jefferson, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Lambert was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Sept. 4 court date.
ARREST: Eric David Reyes Montelongo, 26, 1251 Brookshire Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Montelongo was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Sept. 4 court date.
ARREST: Justin Clarence Moore, 27, of 337 Junaluska Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with felony probation violation, possession of methamphetamine and resisting a public officer. Moore was issued a $30,000 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 200 block of Dark Hollow Road, Boone.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building and felony larceny of a pressure washer and a chainsaw from a storage unit were reported in the 400 block of U.S. 321 North, Vilas.
Aug. 6
ARREST: Ashley Nicole Green, 22, of 234 Mary’s Lane, Ferguson, was arrested and charged with DWI. Green was released on a written promise and was given a Sept. 4 court date.
ARREST: Nathan Gary Norman, 40, of 271 Norman Road Extension, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Norman was issued a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny was reported in the 200 block of All Hallows Road, Boone.
FRAUD: Financial card fraud was reported in the 3000 block of Meat Camp Road, Boone.
HARASSMENT: Harassing phone calls were reported in the 600 block of Sherwood Road, Vilas.
Aug. 7
ARREST: Kevin Leon Ankeney, 43, of 148 Kerley Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. Ankeney was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a Sept. 4 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Assault on a female and interference with emergency communication were reported in the 400 block of Slabtown Road, Zionville.
Aug. 8
ARREST: John Daniel Bryan, 39, of 790 Dewitt Barnett Road, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with DUI. Bryan was not issued a bond and was given an Oct. 5 court date.
ARREST: Heather Louise Hammac, 32, of breaking or entering with intent to terrorize/injure, simple assault and injury to real property. Hammac was issued a $25,000 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a safe with a U.S. passport, $1,000, a marriage certificate and a property deed inside was reported in the 400 block of Hopewell Church Road, Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of mail was reported in the 400 block of Joe Farthing Road, Sugar Grove.
VIOLATION: An executive order violation was reported in the 700 block of Roby Greene Road, Boone.
Aug. 9
ARREST: Michael Anthony Arnett, 25, of 1030 Poga Road, Butler, Tenn., was arrested on a warrant service on charges of breaking and entering and felony larceny. Arnett was issued a $15,000 secured bond and a Sept. 3 court date.
ARREST: Courtny Louise Gonzalez, 32, of 401 Tuttle Drive, Fleetwood, was arrested and charged with flee to elude, two counts of felony probation violation and a warrant on a larceny of a motor vehicle charge. Gonzalez was issued a $40,000 secured bond. No court date was listed.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking and entering a building and theft of a paint sprayer, a table saw, two nail guns, an air compressor and a circular saw were reported in the 100 block of Fred’s Drive, Boone.
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft of a Chevrolet Silverado was reported in the 800 block of N.C. 105 Bypass, Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of miscellaneous cookware and kitchen pieces was reported in the 400 block of Stony Brook Lane, Deep Gap.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Larceny of a dog and misdemeanor larceny of $25 and an outside storage tent were reported in the 600 block of Sherwood Road, Vilas.
