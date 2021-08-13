The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 19
ARREST: Kristy Dawn Taylor, 37, of 270 Bennett Way, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Taylor was released on a written promise. No court date was listed.
Aug. 2
ARREST: Michael Eugene Greer, 62, of 356 Old Turnpike Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with being a fugitive. Greer was issued a Sept. 3 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to property was reported in the 9000 block of N.C. 105 S. in Banner Elk.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of a portapotty was reported in the 1000 block of Laurel Fork Road in Vilas.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 200 block of Martin Lane in Boone.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of two mailboxes was reported in the 500 block of Wilson Ridge Road in Boone.
Aug. 3
ARREST: Darius Dominique Hightower, 25, of 1122 Valley Estates Drive, Blythewood, S.C., was arrested and charged with a felony and a misdemeanor. Hightower was issued a Sept. 3 court date and a $50,000 secured bond.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 600 block of Green Knob Mountain Road in Boone.
Aug. 4
ARREST: Kayla Danielle Neely, 30, of 240 Meadowhill Drive, Apt. 403, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Neely was issued a Sept. 2 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Sarah D. Hill, 25, of 945 Hodges Gap Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with trespassing and making harassing phone calls. Hill was issued a Sept. 3 court date and released on a written promise.
Aug. 5
ARREST: Sarah Elizabeth Winebarger, 28, of 420 Winebarger Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Winebarger was issued a Sept. 3 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Melanie Dawn Wilson, 35, of 4019 U.S. 421 N., Vilas, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a schedule II controlled substance, possession of cocaine and a drug/narcotic violation. Wilson was issued a Sept. 3 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Sandra Trivette Greene, 61, of 258 Woodstown Road, Fleetwood, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Greene was issued a Sept. 3 court date and was released on a written promise.
Aug. 7
ARREST: David Bruce Woodring, 54, of 598 Jones Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with violating a domestic violence protection order, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, communicating threats and intimidating a witness. Woodring was issued a Sept. 2 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
Aug. 8
ARREST: David Bruce Woodring, 54, of 598 Jones Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with violating a domestic violence protection order and possession of methamphetamine. Woodring was issued a Sept. 2 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
FLEEING: Felony fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Calloway Road in Boone.
