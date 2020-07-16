The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 6
ARREST: Robert Boyd White, 40, of 19 N. Ann St., Asheville, was arrested and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and injury to personal property. White was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a July 29 court date.
THEFT: Theft of an outdoor picnic table, a metal bench, a small table, a wooden recliner, a small wooden table, two rocking chairs and an antique toy electric car from a porch was reported in the 500 block of Ray Ellison Road, Vilas.
FALSE PRETENSE: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 1000 block of Burkett Road, Boone.
July 7
ARREST: Patricia Anne Beckford, 29, of 19 N. Ann St., Asheville, was arrested and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and injury to personal property. Beckford was issued a $10,000 secured bond and an Aug. 17 court date.
OFFENSE: An offense was reported in the 1000 block of N.C. 105 Bypass, Boone.
FRAUD: Fraud was reported in the 100 block of Mack Hampton Road, Blowing Rock.
July 8
ARREST: Scottie Ray May, 38, of 168 Old Slabtown Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property. May was issued a $2,500 secured bond and an Aug. 7 court date.
FRAUD: Attempted fraud was reported in the 300 block of Wellborn Lane, Deep Gap.
MURDER: Murder/non-negligent manslaughter was reported in the 100 block of Born Again Drive, Deep Gap.
July 9
ARREST: Garry Joseph Cox, 42, of 283 Tyler Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with violation of a court order. Cox was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a July 31 court date.
July 10
ARREST: Mekiah Shyanne Pulley, 20, of 1251 Brookshire Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with violation of a court order. Pulley was issued a $750 secured bond and an Aug. 28 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of mail was reported in the 400 block of Old Reece Road, Banner Elk.
LARCENY: Larceny of a bush hog was reported in the 800 block of Clyde Cornett Road, Vilas.
OVERDOSE: An overdose/poisoning was reported in the 300 block of Maplewood Circle, Boone.
July 11
ARREST: Michael Lee Whitehair, 41, of 691 Sherwood Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor offense. Whitehair was issued a $750 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
COMMUNICATING THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 100 block of Wildcat Road, Deep Gap.
July 12
ARREST: Donald David Ellison, 43, of 271 North Woods Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Ellison was issued a $5,000 secured bond and an Aug. 7 court date.
ATTEMPTED SUICIDE: An attempted suicide was reported in the 2000 block of Little Laurel Road, Boone.
