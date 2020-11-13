The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 31
DRUG OFFENSE: Possession with intent to sell and distribute a Schedule VI substance was reported in the 5500 block of Meat Camp Road, Todd.
Nov. 2
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 800 block of Trivette Circle, Sugar Grove.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Driving while license revoked, injury to real property and possession/manufacture of a fraudulent ID were reported in the 100 block of Poplar Grove Connector.
ARREST: Rachael Marie Degrote Williams, 46, of 2208 Silverstone Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Williams was issued a $750 secured bond and has a Dec. 16 court date.
ARREST: Adam Christopher Wallace, 26, of 182 Poplar Creek Estates Drive, Todd, was arrested and charged with speeding/reckless driving. Wallace was issued a $1,000 secured bond and has a Nov. 12 court date.
ARREST: Todd Edward Gibbs, 56, of 361 Majesco Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with felony sex offense, second-degree rape and indecent liberties with a child. Gibbs was issued a $750,000 secured bond and has a Dec. 16 court date.
Nov. 3
ARREST: Jeremy Tester, of 230 Bugtussle Lane, Zionville, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing. Tester was released on a written promise to appear in court on Dec. 16.
ARREST: Kristen May Sokolnicki, 40, of 165 Yonahlossee Road, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor child abuse.
ARREST: Dana Lynn Huskey, 47, of 121 Monteagle Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with misuse of the 911 system. Huskey was issued a $500 secured bond and has a Dec. 18 court date.
Nov. 4
LARCENY: Larceny of an Xbox and knife collection was reported in the 500 block of Cedar Lane, Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of a trailer was reported at the intersection of U.S. 421 South and Brown Farm Road, Deep Gap.
LARCENY: Larceny of firearms was reported in the 12100 block of U.S. 421 North in Zionville.
ARREST: Dustin Ryan Guy, 33, of 309 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with all other offenses/driving revoked. Guy was issued a $500 secured bond and has a Dec. 16 court date.
Nov. 5
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Littering and resisting a public officer were reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road, Boone.
ARREST: William Henry Williams, 38, of 629-B Cranberry Lane, Fleetwood, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Williams was issued a $2,000 unsecured bond and has a Dec. 18 court date.
Nov. 6
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 500 block of Clint Norris Road, Boone.
ARREST: Joseph Aloysius Kosterman, 32, of 2031 Roby Green Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Kosterman was issued a $10,000 secured bond and has a Jan. 25, 2021, court date.
Nov. 7
ARREST: David Phillip Harmon, 33, of 305 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Harmon was issued a $7,500 secured bond and has a Dec. 8 court date.
ARREST: Samuel Barley Bruner, 35, of 176 Laurel Reach Lane, Unit A, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest for a probation violation. Bruner was issued a $50,000 secured bond and has a Jan. 8 court date.
ARREST: Rodolfo Ruiz, 23, of 211 Cranberry Creek, Zionville, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor offense. Ruiz was issued a $750 secured bond and has a Dec. 18 court date.
ARREST: Dustin Carrol Jones, 28, of 841 Trivette Circle, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Jones was not issued a bond.
ARREST: Katherine Reece, 24, of 474 Whaley Town Road, Butler, Tenn., was arrested and charged with assault and battery. Reece was released on a written promise to appear in court on Dec. 18.
ARREST: Mark Gordon Coburn, 59, of 201 Circle Drive West, Vilas, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, interfering with emergency communications and assault by pointing a gun. Coburn was not issued a bond and has a Dec. 18 court date.
Nov. 8
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 600 block of White Laurel Lane, Boone.
DEATH: An unwitnessed death was reported in the 100 block of Tangled Stone Drive, Zionville.
ARREST: Amadeo Arturo Escobar, 27, of 236 Martin Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support. Escobar was issued a $2,032 secured bond and has a Dec. 6 court date.
ARREST: Nicholas Scott Shroyer, 29, of 165 Unit 1 Dove Acres, Vilas, was arrested on an order for arrest for possession of marijuana. Shroyer was issued a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Joseph Randall Page, 57, of 115 North, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest for reckless driving. Page was issued a $1,000 secured bond and has a Dec. 16 court date.
ARREST: Ashlyn Samara Welch, 27, of 455 Willowdale Church Road, Vilas, was arrested on an order for arrest for driving with license revoked. Welch was issued a $500 secured bond and has a Jan. 7, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Christopher Dean Byrum, 19, of Greenville, S.C., was arrested and charged with felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods and no operators license. Byrum was issued a $75,000 secured bond and has a Dec. 18 court date.
