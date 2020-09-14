The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 20
ARREST: Christopher Allen Cole, 26, of 2968 Silas Creek Road, Lansing, was arrested and charged with two counts of safe cracking, six counts of possession of weapons of mass destruction and breaking and/or entering. Cole was issued a $75,000 secured bond and an Oct. 20 court date.
Aug. 31
ARREST: Connie Ali McDowell Bustillo, 23, of 488 Buena Vista Drive, Brevard, was arrested and charged with failure to appear on a charge of driving while license revoked impaired revocation. Bustillo was issued a $2,500 secured bond and an Oct. 12 court date.
ARREST: Tristan Robert Morsette, 23, of 1090 Odes Wilson Road, Zionville, was arrested on an order for arrest on a violation of a court order charge. Morsette was issued a $5,000 secured bond and an Oct. 12 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of $30 of gasoline was reported in the 9000 block of U.S. 421 North, Zionville.
Sept. 1
ARREST: Jamie Luffman, 43, of 122 Pine St., Jonesville, was arrested on two orders for arrest on misdemeanor charges. Luffman was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an Oct. 13 court date.
THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 200 block of Hodges Valley Road, Boone.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking or entering was reported in the 100 block of Greenbriar Road, Boone.
Sept. 2
ARREST: Samuel Galicin Mejia, 35, of 151 Scotts Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with DUI. Mejia was issued an Aug. 5 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Victor Manuel Retana Lopez, 23, of 1253 Brookshire Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with cyberstalking. Lopez was issued a Sept. 28 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Giles B. Shirley, 40, of 626 New River Hills, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest and charged with resist/delay/obstruct. Shirley was issued a $2,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Rita Lynn Zaby, 46, of 626 New River Hills, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Zaby was issued an Oct. 22 court date. No bond amount was listed.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of various tools was reported in the 100 block of Mountain Bike Way, Boone.
THEFT: Theft of various clothing items from a building was reported in the 1000 block of Snyder Branch Road, Todd.
Sept. 3
ARREST: Angela Faye Duncan, 38, of 495 Alderly Circle, Blowing Rock, was arrested on an order for arrest on a possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Duncan was issued a $15,000 secured bond and a Nov. 16 court date.
ARREST: Jonathan Boyd Richards, 38, of 431 Willry Harmon Road, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied property. Richards was issued a $50,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Garry Joseph Cox, 42, of 283 Tyler Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with probation violation, assault by strangulation and violation of a court order. Cox was issued a $12,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Jamie Louise Tatum, 28, of 1000 Bitty Circle, Bluff City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with giving fictitious information to an officer and driving while license revoked. Tatum was issued a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Larry Wayne Laws, 35, of 250 Amelia Drive, Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Laws was issued a $5,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Barry Lee Oliver, 55, of 841 Trivette Circle, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Oliver was issued a $5,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
Sept. 4
ARREST: Deray Nichole Wood, 31, of 246 Hodges and Miller Road, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen goods. Wood was issued a $7,500 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Evan James Pate, 32, of 910 Hemlock Drive, Lenoir, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of failure to appear on a second-degree trespassing charge. Pate was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Sept. 25 court date.
ARREST: Jordanno Ariel Gonzalez, 28, of 993 Hodges Gap Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals, injury to personal property and communicating threats. Gonzalez was issued a $750 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Corey Matthew South, 26, no address listed, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering other structures. South was issued a $2,500 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a North Carolina license plate was reported in the 1000 block of Laurel Creek Road, Sugar Grove.
Sept. 5
ARREST: Erek Strusinski, 31, of 800 Spring St., Laurens, S.C., was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. Strusinski was issued a $25,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
STOLEN VEHICLE: Recovery of a stolen Dodge Ram was reported in the 1000 block of Rainbow Trail, Boone.
Sept. 6
ARREST: Bobby George Winkler, 53, of 130 Larry Winkler Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a larceny charge. Winkler was issued a $3,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
ASSAULT: Simple assault, assault and battery and participation in simple affray was reported in the area of Tater Hill and Silverstone Road, Vilas.
Sept. 7
ARREST: Scott Wilson Coe, 64, of 1336 Ravens Ridge Circle, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of driving while license revoked and a brake light violation. Coe was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Scott Edward Gragg, 50, of 1377 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a driving while license revoked charge. Gragg was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Timothy Clifford Doxey, 39, of 372 Yuma Lane, Deep Gap, was arrested on an order for arrest on two counts of misdemeanor probation violation. Doxey was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Sept. 14 court date.
ARREST: Brandon Alexander Forester, 26, of 1408 Squire Ridge Drive, Fuquay Varina, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Forester was issued a $5,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to a wooden fence was reported in the 100 block of Saratoga Drive, Boone.
CALLS: The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office reported one call for service.
