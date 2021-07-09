The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
June 28
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 500 block of Lower Crab Orchard Road in Banner Elk.
June 29
ARREST: Angel Dawn Wellman, 43, of 4660 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of driving while license revoked and charged with resisting a public officer and assaulting a government employee/official. Wellman was issued an Aug. 13 court date and a $7,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Tony William Banner, 66, of 2074 S. Poplar Grove Road, Apt. B, Boone, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on a charge of breaking and entering to terrorize/injure. Banner was issued an Aug. 13 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Alexander Christian Luster, 31, of 251 Hampton Glade Road, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support. Luster was issued a July 15 court date and a $275 secured bond.
ARREST: Christopher John Poarch, 35, of 8463 U.S. 221 S., Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Poarch was issued an Aug. 13 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a chain gate was reported in the 10000 block of N.C. 105 South in Banner Elk.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 100 block of Creek View Lane in Boone.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 400 block of Hodges Gap Road in Boone.
June 30
ARREST: George Nicholas Foster, 31, of 515 Junaluska Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Foster was issued a June 30 court date and a $2,400 secured bond.
ARREST: Tony Lee Jones, 43, of 370 Arnett Hollow Road, Vilas, was arrested on an order for arrest on two charges of failure to appear. Jones was issued a July 21 court date and an $800 secured bond.
ARREST: Wayne Thomas Miles Parson, 40, of 313 Champion Road, Ferguson, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Parson was issued a Sept. 8 court date and a $3,500 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking or entering, injury to personal property and resisting a public officer were reported in the 200 block of North Westside Drive in Vilas.
July 1
ARREST: Vernon James Huss, 43, of 155 McCarran Trail, Lincoln, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Huss was issued a July 27 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: James Russell Kanupp, 32, of 1033 Seven Oaks Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance. Kanupp was issued an Aug. 13 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
July 2
ARREST: Travis Lee Presnell, 40, of 247 Old Tweetsie Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support. Presnell was issued a July 19 court date and a $6,462 secured bond.
July 3
ARREST: Cameron Hitchens, 31, of 1711 S.C. 17 S., Unit 979, Myrtle Beach, S.C., was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Hitchens was issued an Aug. 13 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Tyler Franklin Townsend, 25, of 352 Mast Gap Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Townsend was issued an Aug. 10 court date. Townsend was not issued a bond.
ARREST: Jonathan Pleasant, 32, of 193 Cranberry Creek, Zionville, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Pleasant was issued an Aug. 10 court date and a $750 secured bond.
July 4
ARREST: Dustin Lane Shelton, 26, of 331 Shelton Hollars Road, Creston, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering into a building and destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Shelton was issued an Aug. 13 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jerry Ray Ellison Jr., 45, of 797 Silverstone Road, Zionville, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on a charge of communicating threats and charged with carrying a concealed gun. Ellison was issued an Aug. 13 court date. Ellison was not issued a bond.
ARREST: Uland Marion Brandford, 34, 1119 Brownwood Road, Apt. 4, Deep Gap, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of driving while license revoked. Brandford was issued an Oct. 1 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Kesha Nicole Long, 37, 395 Monticello Road, Statesville, was arrested and charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Long was issued an Aug. 16 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
July 5
ARREST: Case Brady Taylor, 23, of 3395 Howards Creek Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Taylor was issued an Aug. 13 court date and was released on a written promise.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 200 block of Abby Lane in Vilas.
