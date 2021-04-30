The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 19
ARREST: Matthew Shane Harris, 31, of 123 Arnold Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with being a fugitive and possession of a stolen vehicle. Harris was issued a May 25 court date and a $110,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jose Antonio Alegria, 28, of 126 Greer Briar Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant for arrest. Alegria was issued a May 7 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Joshua Robert Mershimer, 24, of 104 Woodridge Road, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with assault by strangulation. Mershimer was issued a May 26 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Travis Glenn Rector, 43, of 2455 Linville Creek Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and carrying a concealed weapon after consuming alcohol. Rector was issued a May 25 court date and was released on a written promise.
April 20
ARREST: Thomas Matthew Presnell, 31, of 145B East Cove Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with assault on a female, interference with emergency communications and injury to personal property. Presnell was issued a May 25 court date and was not issued a bond.
April 21
ARREST: Alexander Christian Luster, 31, of 251 Hampton Glade Road, Blowing Rock, was arrested on warrants for arrest on charges of breaking and entering and injury to personal property. Luster was issued a May 28 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 4000 block of Beaver Dam Road in Vilas.
FRAUD: Fraud was reported in the 9000 block of U.S. 421 North in Zionville.
THEFT: Theft of a catalytic converter from a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of East Yuma Lane in Deep Gap.
April 22
LARCENY: Larceny of money was reported in the 400 block of Hickory Lane in Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of a trailer was reported in the 100 block of Riverside Drive in Banner Elk.
LARCENY: Larceny of eight bottles of wine, a bottle of tequila, a bottle of whiskey, an Xbox One, two door locks and the breaking and burning of a yard chair was reported in the 200 block of Willow Mountain Drive in Vilas.
LARCENY: Felony larceny of a Taurus gun was reported in the 300 block of Vannoy Lane in Boone.
April 24
ARREST: Ryan Mitchell Doss, 44, of 474 Hawthorne Road, Elkin, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and being a fugitive of another state. Doss was issued a June 30 court date and a $35,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Nicklas Lee Winebarger, 24, of 234 Parsons Road, Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in opium or heroin and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule IV controlled substance. Winebarger was issued a May 28 court date and a $69,000 secured bond.
April 25
ARREST: Terrance Lasha Watkins, 23, of 513 N.W. 19th St., Hickory, was arrested and charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Watkins was issued a June 18 court date and was not issued a bond.
ARREST: Colin Hayes Underwood, 24, of 3219 Lindsay Road, Raeford, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer. Underwood was issued a June 30 court date and was released on a written promise.
LARCENY: Larceny of an iPhone was reported in the 100 block of Mystery Hill Lane in Blowing Rock.
CALLS: The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office reported two calls for service.
