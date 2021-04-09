The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 29
ARREST: Brandon Lee Bumgarner, 26, of 187 F A Foster Road, Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing. Bumgarner was issued an April 23 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Joshua Alan Hodges, 30, of 2660 Beaverdam Road, Vilas, was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Hodges was issued an April 29 court date and a $253 secured bond.
ARREST: Stephanie Powers Davis, 45, of 2081 Peak Creek Road, Laurel Springs, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing and simple assault. Davis was issued a May 6 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Dustin Carrol Jones, 28, of 841 Trivette Circle, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with violating a court order. Jones received an April 30 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Gregory Piercy, 26, of 4620 Rudisil Drive, Morganton, was arrested on a warrant service on a misdemeanor charge. Piercy was issued an April 5 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Jeremy Lee Lacroix, 34, of 326 Vannoy Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing. Lacroix was issued an April 30 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Christopher James Hicks, 34, of 3033 Mulatto Mountain Road, Fleetwood, was arrested on a warrant service. Hicks was issued a June 18 court date and a $300 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 500 block of Jones Drive in Boone.
ASSAULT: Assault inflicting injury was reported in the 1000 block of Fallview Lane in Boone.
March 30
ARREST: Kevin Leon Ankeney, 44, of 148 Kerley Drive, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of a probation violation. No court date or bond amount were listed.
ARREST: Skylar Alexander Branson, 24, of 11 Archer St., Granite Falls, was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of failure to pay child support. Branson was issued an April 26 court date and a $1,100 secured bond.
March 31
ARREST: Thomas William Gallagher, 52, of 128 Culps Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Gallagher was issued an April 30 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Kevin Lynn Dishman, 38, of 752 Shortcut Road, Crumpler, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Dishman was issued an April 26 court date and a $3,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Brian Richard Spencer, 40, of 15302 Old N.C. 16, Jefferson, was arrested and charged with a parole violation. No court date or bond amount were listed.
ARREST: Travis Elliot Johnson, 47, of John Mountain Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing and communicating threats. Johnson was issued a May 28 court date and was released on a written promise.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of North Water Street in Boone.
April 1
ARREST: Sean Peter Manning, 25, of 1221 Rock Cliff Road, Apt. 23, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear on a charge of driving while license revoked. Manning was issued a May 25 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Delan Bright Wall, 28, of 180 Mount Herman Road, Lenoir, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Wall was issued a May 25 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Felicia Joann Potter, 20, of 4756 Meat Camp Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of two counts of larceny. Potter was issued an April 27 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Brandon Harold Burkett, 30, of 5351 N.C. 194 S., Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, interfering with an electronic monitoring device and a probation violation. Burkett was issued a May 17 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Hampton Glade Road in Blowing Rock.
April 2
ARREST: Avery A. Simmons Jr., 41, of 160 R A Lyn Road, Millers Creek, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked, driving while license revoked, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Simmons was issued an April 30 court date and a $6,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Melinda Sue Gilbert, 39, of 122 Howard Campbell Road, Butler, Tenn., was arrested and charged with larceny. Gilbert was issued a May 25 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Terrell Lashone Brown, 29, of 418 Rocky Brook Road, Shelby, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on a charge of making harassing phone calls. Brown was issued a May 25 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Arnold Wayne Canter, 43, of 4938 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of failure to pay child support. Canter was issued an April 26 court date and a $1,012 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering into a building, larceny after breaking and entering of blank check books and injury to a window, door and frame were reported in the 100 block of Brown Road in Zionville.
April 3
ARREST: Tyler Karlton Lee, 27, of 146 Gilda Drive, Mount Airy, was arrested on warrants for arrest on charges of assault on a female and simple affray. Lee was issued an Aug. 26 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: David Cheyenne Stinson, 39, of 127 South Slope Loop, Unit 2, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with assault on a government official, interfering with emergency communications and three counts of resisting a public officer. Stinson was issued a May 28 court date and a $6,000 secured bond.
April 4
ARREST: Dustin Carrol Jones, 28,of 841 Trivette Circle, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with violating a court order and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jones was issued a May 25 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
POSSESSION: Possession of a schedule IV controlled substance was reported in the 1000 block of East King Street in Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of five decking panels was reported in the 3000 block of U.S. 321 North in Sugar Grove.
