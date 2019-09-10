The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 3
ARREST: Tyler Albert, 22, of Meat Camp Road, Todd, was arrested and charged with failure to return rental property. Albert was issued a $25,000 secured bond and an Oct. 7 court date.
ARREST: Daniel Adam Miller, 29, of 466 Odes Wilson Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with injury to personal property. Miller was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 25 court date.
THEFT: Larceny of a Polaris Ranger and a trailer was reported in the 8700 block of U.S. 421 South, Deep Gap.
Sept. 4
ARREST: Rachel Marie Williams, 38, of 4938 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice. No bond amount or court date were listed.
ARREST: Timothy Lewis Smith, 39, of 1406 Crackers Neck Road, Apt. 1, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Smith was issued a $20,000 secured bond and a Sept. 24 court date.
ARREST: Jennifer Tester Miller, 40, of 1090 Otis Wilson Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with simple assault and assault with a deadly weapon. Miller was issued a $5,000 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
OFFENSE: An offense was reported in the 100 block of Queen Street, Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of five items was reported in the 300 block of Hampton Glade Road, Blowing Rock.
Sept. 5
ARREST: Travis Ryan Phillips, 42, of 5495 Three Top Road, Todd, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked, fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag and driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration. Phillips was issued a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 29 court date.
ARREST: Daniel Patrick Triplett, 47, of 329 Meadow Hill Road, Apt. 32, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with intimidating a witness. Triplett was issued a $25,000 secured bond and an Oct. 29 court date.
ARREST: Brian James Hayes, 30, of 62 Mountain Aire Lane, Whitetop, Va., was arrested and charged with three counts of extradition of a fugitive from another state. Hayes was issued a $75,000 secured bond and an Oct. 29 court date.
ARREST: Trung Vu Nguyen, 31, of 26 Sandy Brook Road, Burlington, Mass., was arrested and charged with extradition of a fugitive from another state. Nguyen was not issued a bond and was given an Oct. 24 court date.
Sept. 6
ARREST: Jason Richard Morsette, 40, of 2173 Meat Camp Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with a felony offense. Morsette was issued a $75,000 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Burglary/breaking and entering and theft of $200, a money drawer and birdhouses were reported in the 3800 block of U.S. 321 South, Blowing Rock.
Sept. 7
ARREST: Kyle Patrick Cheek, 19, of 186 Clyde Townsend Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with a $5,000 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
ARREST: Caitlyn J. Simmons, 21, of 4327 Oak Forest Drive, Charlotte, was arrested and charged with DUI. Simmons was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 25 court date.
ARREST: Butch Allen Bradford, 30, of 8108 Old U.S. 421 N., Zionville, was arrested and charged with breaking or entering and cyberstalking. Bradford was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 25 court date.
ARREST: Jason Richard Morsette, 40, of 1656 Meat Camp Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Morsette was issued a $38,712 bond. No court date was listed.
ARREST: Vanessa Carol Issacs, 41, of 101 Isaacs Drive, Vilas, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Isaacs was issued a $10,000 secured bond and an Oct. 29 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of $175 was reported in the 100 block of Charlie Dancy Road, Zionville.
Sept. 8
ARREST: Williams Finley Dixon, 18, of 110 Austin Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with DUI. Dixon was issued an Oct. 29 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Nicholas Edward Lilly, 24, of 118 Colvard St., Jeffeson, was arrested and charged with resist/delay/obstruct and two counts of communicating threats. Lilly was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Sept. 24 court date.
ARREST: Dillon James Sweeney, 28, of 5670 Old U.S. 421, Boone, was arrested and charged with DUI. Sweeney was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 29 court date.
ARREST: Dylan Christopher McClellan, 24, of 687 Hampton Creek Road, Roan Mountain, Tenn., was arrested and charged with an offense. McClellan was issued a $300 secured bond and an Oct. 30 court date.
THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 200 block of Bub Teems Road, Boone.
CALLS: The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office reported one call for service.
