The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 9
ARREST: Daniel Scott McCallum, 26, of 228 31st Ave. Court N.E., Hickory, was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. McCallum was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Feb. 21 court date.
Jan. 13
ARREST: Amie Catherine Coffey, 21, of 324 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 58, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Coffey was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Feb. 14 court date.
ARREST: Hannah Nicole Miller, 25, of 1392 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Miller was issued a $500 secured bond and a Feb. 14 court date.
RECOVERED PROPERTY: Recovered property of a Ford Ranger was reported in the 5100 block of Sampson Road, Lenoir.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to a Kia Forte was reported in the 100 block of Paul Greer Road, Boone.
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft of a Ford truck was reported in the 3000 block of N.C. 194 N., Boone.
Jan. 14
ARREST: James Howard Townsend Jr., 44, of 2321 Sunk Mountain Lane, Lenoir, was arrested on a warrant service. Townsend was issued a $2,000 secured bond and a Feb. 12 court date.
ARREST: James Harry Dunn III, 41, of 2358 Deerfield Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance. Dunn was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Feb. 14 court date.
ARREST: Logan McCoy Gregory, 25, of 1776 U.S. 194 N., Boone, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Gregory was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Feb. 14 court date.
Jan. 15
ARREST: Dustin Allen Miller, 31, of 1825 Bethel Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested on an order for arrest for failure to appear on a breaking and entering charge. Miller was issued a $25,000 secured bond and a Feb. 14 court date.
ARREST: Bernie Clay Roten, 46, of 191 N. Pine Lane, Fleetwood, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana up to a half of an ounce and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Roten was issued a $500 secured bond and a March 2 court date.
ARREST: Gary Neil Marley, 36, of 257 Sleepy G Lane, Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, harassing phone calls and communicating threats. Marley was issued a $28,000 secured bond and a March 2 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a package from a mailbox was reported in the 300 block of Copperhead Road, Vilas.
Jan. 16
ARREST: Abigail Miranda Miller, 21, of 1414 Greggs Branch Road, Butler, Tenn., was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked and an order for arrest on a failure to appear charge. Miller was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a Feb. 21 court date.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to a Jeep Grand Cherokee was reported in the 1200 block of Hopewell Church Road, Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Honda 4-wheeler was reported in the 200 block of Straight Fork Farm Road, Deep Gap.
Jan. 17
ARREST: Derick Scott Wyatt, 30, of 111 Tater Hill Estates, Apt. 6, Boone, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Wyatt was issued a $2,000 secured bond and a Feb. 14 court date.
ARREST: Lura Elizabeth Harrison, 35, of 121 Mockingbird Lane, Nebo, was arrested and charged with failure to appear on a probation violation charge. Harrison was issued a $2,000 secured bond and a Feb. 7 court date.
ARREST: Avery Allen Simmons, 39, of 277 Copna Green Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support. Simmons was issued a $288 bond and a Jan. 22 court date.
ARREST: Derenda Sue Adkins, 55, of 1392 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Adkins was released on a written promise and was given a Feb. 14 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Setting fire to woods/lands/fields, failure to extinguish fire and possession of pyrotechnics in the form of 11 firecrackers, 20 fireworks, a PVC pipe used for an explosive device and explosive charge debris were reported in the 4000 block of Sampson Road, Lenoir.
Jan. 18
ARREST: David Kyle Huffman, 27, of 630 U.S. 321 N., Vilas, was arrested and charged with DUI. Huffman was released on a written promise and was given a Feb. 21 court date.
ARREST: Benjamin Wilson Hicks, 25, of 140 Yellow Brick Road, Todd, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Hicks was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Feb. 14 court date.
ARREST: James Joseph Garland, 22, of 118 Margot Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with DUI. Garland was released on a written promise and was given a Feb. 21 court date.
Jan. 19
ARREST: Jacinto Luis Medina, 26, of 7654 Jackson School Road, Browns Summit, was arrested and charged with obtaining property by false pretense and misdemeanor larceny. Medina was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Feb. 25 court date.
ARREST: James Michael Braswell, 54, of 2400 Beaver Dam Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with DUI. Braswell was released on a written promise and was given a Feb. 21 court date.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 2000 block of Hardin Road, Boone.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 200 block of Lonnie Carlton Road, Deep Gap.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to a Honda tail light was reported in the 100 block of N.C. 194 S., Vilas.
