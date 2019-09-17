The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 9
ARREST: Guy McGrane, 56, of 147 Hickory Knoll, Deep Gap, was arrested on a criminal summons. No court date or bond amount were listed.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of a portable generator, a mini refrigerator, a full five-gallon fuel container and a TV was reported in the 200 block of Bamboo Road, Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Glock 380 firearm was reported in the 100 block of Inn at Crestwood Drive, Boone.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a window was reported in the 400 block of Pine Hill Road, Boone.
Sept. 10
ARREST: Lucas Marvin English, 28, of 515 Warren Road, Taylorsville, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. English was issued a $750 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
ARREST: Jennifer Tester Miller, 40, of 1090 Otis Wilson Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with violation of a court order. Miller was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
ARREST: Kirby Alexandra McMillian, 25, of 4211 Yanceyville Road, Apt. N, Brown Summitt, was arrested and charged with failure to appear on an identity theft/financial card forgery charge. McMillian was issued a $60,000 secured bond and a Sept. 17 court date.
ARREST: Ronnie Wayne Clark, 67, of 181 Green Briar Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Clark was issued a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
ARREST: Aram James Lumley, 32, of 110 Quail Ridge Lane, Unit A, Boone, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Lumley was not issued a bond and was given an Oct. 29 court date.
Sept. 11
ARREST: Austin Luke Bradley, 26, of 788 Fox Road, Hiawassee Towns, Ga., was arrested and charged with breaking and entering a coin-operated machine. Bradley was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 25 court date.
ARREST: Audie Marvin Williams, 42, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant service on a domestic violence protection order violation. Williams was issued a $10,000 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
ASSAULT: Assault with a deadly weapon by a vehicle reportedly being fired upon while driving down the highway was reported in the 900 block of Trivette Circle, Sugar Grove.
Sept. 12
ARREST: Tony Wade Trivette, 53, of 1049 Meat Camp Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with DUI. Trivette was issued custody release and an Oct. 29 court date.
ARREST: Taran Lachelle Barton, 34, of 3036 Powe Road, Wallace, S.C., was arrested and charged with DUI, stopping on the highway and being a wanted fugitive out of state. Barton was issued a $35,500 secured bond and an Oct. 29 court date.
FALSE PRETENSE: False pretense/swindle/confidence games was reported in the 1000 block of Dogwood Road, Boone.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking and entering a building was reported in the 200 block of Woodland Lane, Blowing Rock.
Sept. 13
ARREST: Dana Ollis Wilson, 40, of 8372 U.S. 19 E., Roan Mountain, Tenn., was arrested on a magistrate’s order for a fugitive. Wilson was issued a $25,000 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
ARREST: Randy Jefferson Teague, 54, of 365 Calebway Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest. Teague was issued a $4,000 secured bond and a Nov. 4 court date.
ARREST: Bryan Lee Davis, 48, of 131 Winklers Creek Road, Apt. 1, Boone, was arrested and charged with out-of-county misdemeanor probation violation. Davis was issued a $5,000 secured bond and an Oct. 11 court date.
ARREST: Joseph Michael Johnson, 31, of 287 Smith St., Vilas, was arrested on a warrant for arrest. Johnson was not issued a bond and was given a Sept. 24 court date.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking or entering was reported in the 100 block of Tangled Stone Drive, Zionville.
Sept. 14
ARREST: Evan Bryant Hardin, 20, of 5408 Hedge Brooke Cove NW, Acworth, Ga., was arrested and charged with DUI. Hardin was released on a written promise and was given a Nov. 8 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building and larceny of two dogs were reported in the 100 block of Valley High Lane, Blowing Rock.
BAD CHECKS: Bad checks were reported in the 800 block of Laurel Circle East, Deep Gap.
Sept. 15
ARREST: Edgar Joaquin Santillan Sanchez, 43, of 417 Laurel Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with DWI and no operator’s license. Sanchez was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 29 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property of a road sign was reported in the 100 block of Signal Tree Road, Deep Gap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.