The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 17
ARREST: Sheila Cox Watson, 61, of 121 Charlie Dancey Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer and assault on a government official. No court date or bond amount were listed.
Oct. 21
ARREST: Phillip Donald Moore, 37, of 533 Dewitt Barnett Road, Vilas, was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of an expired tag and no insurance. Moore was issued a $300 secured bond and a Nov. 27 court date.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 2400 block of U.S. 421 South, Boone.
OFFENSE: An offense by dumping food at the edge of a trailer was reported in the 100 block of Cranberry Trail, Zionville.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Misdemeanor attempted breaking and entering was reported in the 1000 block of George Wilson Road, Boone.
Oct. 22
ARREST: Jeremy John Mojica, 30, of 267 Windy Drive, Apt. 4, Boone, was arrested and charged with uttering a forged instrument, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, second-degree trespassing, misdemeanor larceny and resisting a public officer. Mojica was issued a $21,500 secured bond and a Dec. 2 court date.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of a Samsung Galaxy cellphone was reported in the 100 block of Johns Lane, Zionville.
Oct. 23
ARREST: Thomas Matthew Presnell, 29, of 2028 Wiley Harmon Road, Banner Elk, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant for arrest. Presnell was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Dec. 4 court date.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 100 block of Rochelle Oakes Road, Boone.
Oct. 24
ARREST: Eugene Gurney Canter, 44, of 4938 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Canter was issued a $628 bond and a Nov. 1 court date.
WORTHLESS CHECKS: Worthless checks were reported in the 9800 block of N.C. 105 South, Banner Elk.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a rear passenger window of a Kia by a walnut was reported in the 1300 block of N.C. 194 North, Boone.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of a sign was reported in the 1200 block of Brookshire Road, Boone.
Oct. 25
ARREST: Brandon Lee Tressler, 34, of 278 Hoot Owl Ridge Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Tressler was issued a $3,500 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
ARREST: Vanessa Carol Isaacs, 41, of 101 Isaacs Drive, Vilas, was arrested and charged with failure to appear on a possession of methamphetamine charge. Isaacs was issued a $20,000 secured bond and a Dec. 9 court date.
ARREST: Ethan Andrew Perry, 19, of 2621 Meat Camp Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana up to a half of an ounce. Perry was issued a $2,000 secured bond and a Dec. 9 court date.
Oct. 26
ARREST: Madison Danielle Siegfried, 21, of 237 Bloomfield Drive, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with DUI. Siegfried was released on a written promise and was given a Dec. 17 court date.
ARREST: Troy Bernard Jackson, 22, of 105 E. 8th St., Apt. 105, Greenville, was arrested on a criminal summons on an assault and battery charge. No court date or bond amount were listed.
ARREST: Robert Junior Hicks, 48, of 194 Floyd Hayes Lane, Elk Park, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Hicks was not issued a bond and was given a Dec. 17 court date.
LOST PROPERTY: A lost Ruger firearm was reported in the 500 block of Old U.S. 421 South, Boone.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of six mailboxes was reported in the 2300 block of Deerfield Road, Boone.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of an Apple watch was reported in the 500 block of Fallview Lane, Boone.
Oct. 27
ARREST: Austin Paul Mills, 29, of 660 D. Cord Lane, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of larceny by an employee, misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods, driving while license revoked and two counts of possession of stolen goods. Mills was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Nov. 3 court date.
ARREST: Joseph M. Johnson, 31, of 287 Smith St., Vilas, was arrested and charged with being a fugitive. Johnson was issued a $50,000 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Larceny of a Honda four wheeler and theft of a Dodge vehicle were reported in the 200 block of Plank Hollow, Vilas.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Polaris Ranger was reported in the 1400 block of Lee Gualtney Road, Banner Elk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.