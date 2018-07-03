The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 13
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 4900 block of Meat Camp Road, Todd.
June 20
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Larceny of $5,000, motor vehicle theft of a Toyota Camry and damage to property were reported in the 4700 block of Meat Camp Road, Todd.
LARCENY: Larceny was reported in the 200 block of Bamboo Road, Boone.
June 21
ARREST: Aleesha Slomoski, 27, of 32 Blevins Creek Road, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with felony larceny. Slomkoski was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a July 31 court date.
ARREST: Natan Arthur Radford, 20, of 620 W. Westwood Ave., High Point, was arrested on an order for arrest for failure to appear on a driving while license revoked charge. Radford was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a July 30 court date.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to property of a Ford F350 and a cargo enclosed trailer was reported in the 100 block of Tambras Way, Vilas.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Fraud and harassing phone calls were reported in the 500 block of Isenhour Road, Zionville.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Embezzlement and larceny by an employee of $10,273 were reported in the 1600 block of N.C. 194, Boone.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking or entering and felony larceny of a Sanyo flatscreen TV were reported in the 200 block of Montana Drive, Boone.
June 22
ARREST: Timothy Jared Corum, 37, of 12161 U.S. 421 N., Zionville, was arrested on an order for arrest on a court violations charge. Corum was issued a $383 secured bond. No court date was listed.
ARREST: Lloyd J. Winebarger, 31, of 300 Mountainview Church Road, Deep Gap, was arrested on a child support charge. No bond amount or court date were listed.
ARREST: Peter Carlton Hatten, 44, of 11904 U.S. 421 N., Zionville, was arrested on a warrant on a simple assault charge. Hatten was released on a written promise and was given a July 30 court date.
VANDALISM: Criminal damage to property by vandalism of a Nissan Murano was reported in the 300 block of Bluebird Lane, Boone.
June 23
ARREST: Jeffrey Allen Greene, 60, of 2791 U.S. 421 N., Boone, was arrested on a warrant on an assault on a female charge. Greene was not issued a bond and was given a July 31 court date.
ARREST: Jose Elias Lacan Vasquez, 24, of 1792 U.S. 421 S., Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Vasquez was released on a written promise and was given a July 31 court date.
VANDALISM: Criminal damage to property by vandalism of vehicle tires was reported in the 1200 block of Brownwood Road, Deep Gap.
June 24
ARREST: Jeffrey Dennis Street, 30, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant on a simple possession of a VI controlled substance charge. Street was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a July 11 court date.
ARREST: Greggory Lee Johnson, 38, of 287 Smith St., Vilas, was arrested on an order for arrest on two order for arrest charges and a possession of marijuana up to a half of an ounce charge. Johnson was issued a $1,950 secured bond and a July 30 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Burglary by forcible entry and larceny of various jewelry, six credit cards, a wallet and a wooden jewelry chest were reported in the 900 block of Browns Chapel Road, Boone.
DRUG VIOLATIONS: Drug violations by possession of marijuana, serenity oil and a blunt cutter was reported in the 1000 block of Hopewell Church Road, Boone.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: An order for arrest, possession of marijuana up to a half of an ounce and possession of drug equipment/paraphernalia were reported in the 200 block of Smith Street, Vilas.
VANDALISM: Criminal damage to property by vandalism of a structure was reported in the 2500 block of Old 421 South, Boone.
June 25
ARREST: Mickael G. Murphy, 38, no address listed, was arrested and charged with simple possession of marijuana. Murphy was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a July 31 court date.
POSSESSION: Simple possession of marijuana was reported in the 5600 block of Bamboo Road, Boone.
FALSE PRETENSE: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported in the 300 block of Dolls Eye Trail, Blowing Rock.
June 26
TRAFFIC OFFENSE: A traffic offense by a subject fleeing on foot from an attempted traffic stop was reported in the 700 block of Mountain Dale Road, Vilas.
LARCENY: Larceny of a fly-fishing reel and rod was reported in the area of East Rivers Edge, Boone.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Felony larceny of a marble bear statue and dishware and breaking or entering were reported in the 500 block of Oak Ridge Drive, Boone.
June 27
ARREST: Justin Bradley Critcher, 36, of 3141 Bamboo Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on nine counts of contempt of court, perjury and court violations. Critcher was issued a $65,000 secured bond and a Sept. 10 court date.
ARREST: Christopher Daniel Earp, 25, of 191 Cecil Miller Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. Earp was released on a written promise. No court date was listed.
ARREST: Daniel Carol Earp, 35, of 121 Patton Lane, Boone, was arrested on a warrant on a communicating threats charge. Earp was released on a written promise and was given a July 31 court date.
June 28
ARREST: Bobby Ray Mounts, 31, of 111 Payne Branch, Boone, was arrested on a warrant on charges of drug violations, failure to appear and a traffic offense. Mounts was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a July 20 court date.
ARREST: Andrew Michael Hartman, 27, of 6220 Spurgeon Way, High Point, was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of contempt of court, perjury and court violations and driving while license revoked. Hartman was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a July 30 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Larceny of 12 items and breaking or entering were reported in the 400 block of Mallard Lane, Boone.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Drug violations by possession of marijuana and a traffic offense were reported in the 5100 block of U.S. 421 North, Vilas.
June 29
ARREST: John Allan O’Connor, 53, of 298 Railroad Grade, Fleetwood, was arrested on an order for arrest on a failure to appear charge. O’Connor was issued a $750 secured bond and a July 31 court date.
ARREST: Nathaniel Ray Welborn, 35, of 789 Little Mountain Church Road, North Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with DWI, failure to maintain lane control and exceeding the posted speed limit. Welborn was released on a written promise and was given a July 31 court date.
June 29
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Burglary by non-forced entry and larceny of two laptops, an iPhone 6S, a Google Pixel cellphone, a handbag containing a wallet, miscellaneous cards and a Honda car key were reported in the 6800 block of U.S. 421 North, Vilas.
STOLEN PROPERTY: Possessing/concealing stolen property was reported in the 1800 block of N.C. 105 Bypass, Boone.
June 30
ARREST: Hannah Nicole Miller, 24, of 1392 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was arrested on an order for arrest on an order for arrest charge. No bond amount or court date were listed.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Traffic violations and DWI were reported in the 200 block of Fallview Lane, Boone.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Trespassing and larceny of a Cub Cadet lawn mower were reported in the 1200 block of Briarwood Lane, Boone.
July 1
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Burglary by forcible entry and larceny of an oil painting and a BB gun were reported in the 1600 block of Laurel Fork Road, Vilas.
ASSAULT: Assault on a female was reported in the 5600 block of Old U.S. 421, Zionville.
CALLS: The Watuaga County Sheriff’s Office reported three calls for service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.