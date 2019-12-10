The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 2
ARREST: Joseph Aloysius Kosterman, 31, of 2031 Roby Green Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with defrauding an innkeeper. Kosterman was not issued a bond and was given a Jan. 3 court date.
ARREST: Lauren Ashley Swails, 31, of 3445 Stratford Road, N.E., Apt. 3502, Atlanta, Ga., was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a fugitive from justice. Swails was issued a $32,500 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building and theft of multiple unopened boxes of baseball cards from a building were reported in the 3300 block of Laurel Creek Road, Banner Elk.
Dec. 3
ARREST: Thomas Arthur Slettvet II, 29, of 231 Dark Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with trespassing. Slettvet was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
ARREST: Douglas Preston Forrester, 31, of 215 Georgia St., Lot 13, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Forrester was issued a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a school ball field by a vehicle was reported in the 900 block of Vanderpool Road, Vilas.
Dec. 4
ARREST: Nathan Luke Summey, 30, of 630 U.S. 321 N., Vilas, was arrested and charged with DUI. Summey was released on a written promise and was given a Jan. 3 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked were reported in the 200 block of N.C. 194 South, Vilas.
Dec. 5
ARREST: Mayron Jesus Claros-Erazo, 28, of 357 Russel Beach Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with DWI and failure to heed lights and sirens. Claros-Erazo was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
ARREST: Billy Dean Hollar, 46, of 72 Madison Ave., Asheville, was arrested and charged with possession of burglary tools and altering/destroying a stolen motor vehicle/part. Hollar was issued a $20,000 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date
ARREST: Deanna Leann Dean, 37, of 502 Hospital Hill Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with possession of a counterfeit instrument and uttering a forged instrument. Dean was issued a $7,500 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 200 block of Wallace Lane, Banner Elk.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Theft of doorknobs, a washer and dryer and a lawn mower from a building and destruction/damage/vandalism of various items in a house were reported in the 8600 block of N.C. 105 South, Boone.
Dec. 6
ARREST: Martin Dwayne Miller, 41, of 2114 Long Hope Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with probation violation. Miller was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Dec. 6 court date.
ARREST: Connor Gregory Collop, 22, of 7915 Harbor Master Court, Denver, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Collop was not issued a bond and was given a Jan. 3 court date.
ARREST: Francine Gibson, 21, of 150 One Love Lane, Unit 1, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Gibson was not issued a bond and was given a Jan. 3 court date.
ARREST: Leland Jesse Dula, 30, of 156 Justus Road, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Dula was issued a $2,000 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
ARREST: Stephanie Ann Edwards, 29, of 353 Ralph Wilson Road, Vilas, was arrested on an order for arrest on a community threats charge. Edwards was issued a $3,500 secured bond and a Feb. 18 court date.
ARREST: Joshua Duane Wilson, 29, of 1935 Silverstone Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals. Wilson was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Feb. 18 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Simple assault and assault on a female were reported in the 100 block of One Love Lane, Boone.
POSSESSION: Possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine was reported in the 700 block of Sherwood Road, Vilas.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking and entering a building and theft of an Xbox One, a Mac Pro, a Nintendo Switch, shoes, ear rings and a heater were reported in the 400 block of Grandfather Road, Banner Elk.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 200 block of Meadowbrook Lane, Deep Gap.
Dec. 7
ARREST: Ashton Rose Campbell, 20, of 280 Wallace Lane, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with assault and battery and assault on a child under 12 years old. Campbell was issued a $2,000 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
ARREST: Daniel James Odom, 26, of 364 Snaggy Mountain Lane, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a probation violation charge. Odom was issued a $20,000 secured bond and a Jan. 17 court date.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking and entering was reported in the 2100 block of Silverstone Road, Zionville.
Dec. 8
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a mailbox was reported in the 100 block of Lloyd Bentley Lane, Boone.
