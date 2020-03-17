The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 9
ARREST: Jessie Kenneth Huffman, 33, of 4991 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Huffman was issued a $1,400 secured bond and an April 2 court date.
ARREST: Robin Elizabeth Trivette, 29, of 129 Sourwood Lane, Fleetwood, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to a half of an ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area. Trivette was issued a $5,000 secured bond and an April 20 court date.
LARCENY: Felony larceny of $19,887 worth of a copper powerline was reported in the area of Turkey Ridge Road and Rich Mountain Road, Zionville.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of a dog was reported in the 300 block of Doe Ridge Road, Boone.
DEATH: A person who was dead on arrival was reported in the 200 block of Vannoy Lane, Boone.
March 10
ARREST: Timothy Ian Parker, 29, of 9982 N. N.C. 226, Bakersville, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property and arrested on an order for arrest on charges of possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine; possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin; possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana; 14 counts of being a habitual felon; two counts of driving while license revoked and expired registration; trafficking opium or heroin; and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine. Parker was issued a $200,000 secured bond for the first seven charges and an April 1 court date. Parker was also issued a $100,000 secured bond and an April 20 court date for the last two charges.
ARREST: William Claude Reece, 70, of 523 Old Forge Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with being a habitual felon. Reece was issued an April 27 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Terry Lynn Pennell, 61, of 2031 Roby Greene Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with harassing phone calls and violation of a court order. Pennell was issued a $2,500 secured bond and an April 20 court date.
ARREST: Brandon Lee Tressler, 35, of 278 Hoot Owl Ridge Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Tressler was issued a $15,000 secured bond and an April 20 court date.
ARREST: Tonnia Lynn Sanders, 51, of 2109 Silverstone Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer. Sanders was issued a $500 secured bond and an April 24 court date.
ARREST: Robert Glen Phillippi, 46, of 254 Cross Mountain Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with obtaining property by false pretense, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Phillippi was issued a $30,000 secured bond and a May 12 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Burglary/breaking and entering and theft of $100 and medication from a building were reported in the 100 block of Sable Drive, Boone.
March 11
ARREST: Jennifer Tester Miller, 40, of 1090 Otis Wilson Road, Zionville, was arrested on an order for arrest for failure to appear on charges of larceny of a motor vehicle and resisting a public officer. Miller was issued a $15,000 secured bond and an April 27 court date.
ARREST: Nataya Feral Hartley, 25, of 443 Bluebird Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer. Hartley was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an April 20 court date.
THEFT: Theft of a vehicle snow plow blade was reported in the 8000 block of U.S. 421 South, Deep Gap.
LARCENY: Larceny of a rifle was reported in the 600 block of Chestnut Grove Road, Boone.
March 12
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of an Apple iPad was reported in the 100 block of Meadow Lark Way, Vilas.
March 13
ARREST: Cody Wayne Watson, 27, of 5115 U.S. 601 N., Mocksville, was arrested and charged with an offense. Watson was issued a $50 secured bond and an April 14 court date.
ARREST: Josh Nolan Brewer, 36, of 1348 Wes Brewer Road, Newland, was arrested on a criminal summons on a school attendance law violation. Brewer was issued a March 18 court date. No bond amount was listed.
FALSE PRETENSE: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 100 block of Hobert South Road, Zionville.
March 14
ARREST: Stephanie Anna Morgan, 30, of 4295 Bamboo Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with DUI. Morgan was released on a written promise and was given a May 15 court date.
