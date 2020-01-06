The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 24
ARREST: William Claude Reece, 69, of 2434 Antioch Lane, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with felony flee to elude, resist/delay/obstruct and driving while license revoked with DWI revocation. Reece was issued a $55,500 secured bond and a Jan. 24 court date.
Dec. 30
ARREST: Jerry Wayne Blackwelder Jr., 42, of 194 Clayton Hicks Drive, Sygar Grove, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support. Blackwelder was issued a $1,608 secured bond and a Jan. 27 court date.
ARREST: Joshua Duane Wilson, 29, of 1935 Silverstone Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with nonviolent family offenses. Wilson was not issued a bond and was given a Feb. 14 court date.
TRESPASSING: Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of Presnell Road, Banner Elk.
Dec. 31
ARREST: Frank Gustaf Lindberg IV, 30, of 155 Culps Drive, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a failure to pay child support charge. Lindberg was issued a $3,115 secured bond and a Jan. 27 court date.
ARREST: Lenny Raine Constance, 44, of 161 Hidden Pines Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Constance was released on a written promise and was given a Feb. 14 court date.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking and entering a building and theft of a Samsung TV, a JBL sound bar and North Face clothing were reported in the 200 bock of Grandfather Vista, Boone.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to property was reported in the 100 block of Carlton Circle, Blowing Rock.
ATTEMPTED SUICIDE: An attempted suicide was reported in the 200 block of Westglow Circle, Blowing Rock.
Jan. 1
ARREST: James Harry Dunn III, 41, of 2358 Deerfield Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Dunn was issued a $7,500 secured bond and a Feb. 4 court date.
ARREST: Hannah Nicole Miller, 25, of 1392 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Miller was issued a Jan. 24 court date. No bond amount was listed.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of farm equipment was reported in the 200 block of Dark Hollow Road, Boone.
Jan. 2
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building and larceny of 15 pieces of tools and a generator were reported in the 200 block of Bamboo Road, Boone.
MISREPRESENTATION: Fraudulent misrepresentation by leaving construction equipment on the property was reported in the 5700 block of Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Smith and Wesson handgun was reported in the 400 block of Rich Mountain Road, Zionville.
Jan. 3
ARREST: Derick Scott Wyatt, 30, of 111 Tater Hill Estates, Apt. 6, Boone, was arrested and charged with two counts of a domestic violence protective order violation. Wyatt was not issued a bond and was given a Jan. 24 court date.
ARREST: Anthony Jerome Clark, 55, of 1644 Ticknock Way, Lenoir, was arrested and charged with assault by pointing a gun. Clark was released on a written promise and was given a Feb. 14 court date.
Jan. 4
ARREST: Susan A. Di Cristofano, 53, of 530 Troy Norris Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Di Cristofano was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Feb. 4 court date.
FLEE/ELUDE: Felony fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Fall Creek Road, Purlear.
Jan. 5
ARREST: Mckenzie Alexandra Gillis, 25, of 119 Evergreen Lane, New London, was arrested on an order for arrest on a driving while license revoked charge. Gillis was issued a $500 secured bond and a Feb. 3 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of an iPhone 8 cellphone was reported in the 900 block of Ski Mountain Road, Blowing Rock.
