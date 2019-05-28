The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 13
ARREST: Elizabeth Marie Williams, 26, of 207 Don Hayes Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and drug equipment violations. Williams was issued a $15,000 secured bond and a June 28 court date.
May 20
ARREST: Phyllis Bracket Ward, 77, of 1825 Bethel Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor simple worthless check. Ward was issued a June 25 court date. No bond amount was listed.
May 21
ARREST: Jennifer Tester Miller, 39, was arrested on an order for arrest and charged with trespassing. Miller was issued a $30,300 secured bond and a June 10 court date.
ARREST: Kyle Dakota Hicks, 26, of 319 Howard’s Creek Church Road, Boone, was arrested an on order for arrest. Hicks was issued a $500 secured bond and a June 4 court date.
ARREST: Jose Esteban Rivera, 27, of 434 Bluebird Lane, Boone, was arrested on a warrant for arrest. Rivera was issued a $750 secured bond and a June 6 court date.
ARREST: Dylan Emmette Scott, 23, no address listed, was arrested and charged with simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, drug equipment violations and fictitious information to an officer. Scott was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a June 28 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Fictitious information to an officer, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and resisting a public officer were reported in the 100 block of Old Anderson Quarry Road, Vilas.
May 22
ARREST: James Daniel Boyd, 33, of 2918 Link Drive, Granite Falls, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Boyd was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a June 10 court date.
ARREST: Lori Jean Ward, 37, no address listed, was arrested and charged with three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear, two counts of felony failure to appear and probation violation. Ward was issued a $56,500 secured bond and a June 3 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Two counts of failure to appear and probation violation were reported in the area of Aho Road and U.S. 321, Blowing Rock.
POSSESSION: Possession of a schedule II controlled substance was reported in the 1400 block of N.C. 105 Bypass, Boone.
May 23
ARREST: Erick David Reyes-Montelongo, 24, of 303 Linda Lane, Vilas, was arrested and charged with DWI. Reyes-Montelongo was released on a written promise and was given a June 28 court date.
ARREST: Brandon Alexander Null, 49, of 324 Bristol St., Cambria, Calif., was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice. Null was issued a $30,000 secured bond and a June 28 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Husqvarna weed eater was reported in the 2200 block of Big Hill Road, Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of a rifle was reported in the 2600 block of Little Laurel Road, Boone.
UNATTENDED DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 1600 block of Flat Top Road, Blowing Rock.
May 24
ARREST: Jared Robert Perri, 31, of 379 Perri Creek Way, Warrensville, was arrested and charged with failure to appear on a driving while license revoked charge. Perri was issued a $4,000 secured bond and a July 3 court date.
UNATTENDED DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 2200 block of Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap.
COMMUNICATING THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 1100 block of Archie Carroll Road, Boone.
May 25
ARREST: Wesley Vernon Haley, 37, of 26 Durham St., Asheville, was arrested and charged with DWI. Haley was issued a $500 secured bond and a June 28 court date.
COMMUNICATING THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 100 block of Holly Hills, Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of a diamond necklace was reported in the 100 block of Hobar Road, Sugar Grove.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Mesa Circle, Boone.
May 26
POSSESSION: Possession of marijuana up to a half of an ounce was reported in the 100 block of Evening Shade Drive, Boone.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of an iPhone 6 was reported in the 100 block of Byrd Street, Boone.
May 27
ARREST: James Francis Callahan, 48, no address listed, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Callahan was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a June 28 court date.
ARREST: Lori Jean Ward, 37, no address listed, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny. Ward was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a June 28 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Samsung cellphone was reported in the 100 block of Laurel Reach Lane, Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of a revolver handgun was reported in the 100 block of Old U.S. 321, Blowing Rock.
CALLS: The Watuaga County Sheriff’s Office reported one call for service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.