The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 22
ARREST: William Alexander Jones, 50, of 145 Valley River Road, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with failure to appear on DWI and expired tag charges. Jones was issued a $200 secured bond and a July 31 court date.
ARREST: Judith Lynn Dillashaw, 28, 1180 Hickory Nut Gap Road, Newland, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine and conspire to sell methamphetamine. Dillashaw was issued a $30,000 secured bond and an Aug. 26 court date.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of clonazepam, oxycodone and hydrocodone was reported in the 100 block of Red House Road, Blowing Rock.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of $578 was reported in the 100 block of Frank Mast Road.
INTERFERENCE: Interference with an electronic monitoring device was reported in the 100 block of Hodges Gap Road, Boone.
INTERFERENCE: Interference with an electronic monitoring device was reported in the 100 block of Hodges Gap Road, Boone.
July 23
ARREST: Katlyn Brinkley Turner, 23, of 215 Wallace Circle, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Turner was issued a $500 secured bond and an Aug. 30 court date.
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft of a Dodge Ram 1500 truck was reported in the 2700 block of U.S. 421 South, Boone.
July 24
ARREST: Cody Lea Webb, 24, of 2577 Meat Camp Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon. Webb was issued an Aug. 26 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Brandie Nicole Ambrose, 24, of 646 Isaacs Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with interference with an electronic monitor device. Ambrose was issued a $5,000 secured bond and an Aug. 26 court date.
MISSING PERSON: A missing person was reported in the 100 block of Calloway Road, Boone.
July 25
ARREST: Silas Emmitt Purtle, 54, of 4539 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Purtle was issued an $11,033 bond and an Aug. 12 court date.
ARREST: Jordan Lee Hughes, 31, of 91 Minnie Lane, Bakersville, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Hughes was issued a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
FRAUD: Fraud by a bad check was reported in the 1000 block of State View Road, Boone.
July 26
ARREST: Stephen Craig Raborn, 30, of 230 Kings Ridge, Apt. 2, Boone, was arrested and charged with a commitment order for civil contempt. Raborn was issued a $1,231 bond. No court date was listed.
ARREST: Matthew Grady Logsdon, 33, of 121-B Monteagle Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Logsdon was issued a $2,500 bond and a July 30 court date.
ARREST: Ricky Leonard Stegall, 53, of 3101 Cold Springs Road S., Concord, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked impaired revocation. Stegall was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an Aug. 26 court date.
ARREST: James Gregory Royal, 50, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Royal was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an Aug. 30 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Fender guitar and a necklace were reported in the area of Bamboo Road, Boone.
COMMUNICATING THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 200 block of Winterberry Trail, Boone.
OFFENSE: An offense of illegal dumping was reported in the 100 block of Lofty View Road, Boone.
July 27
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a window screen was reported in the 200 block of Bamboo Road, Boone.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft of a laptop, disc golf equipment and a wallet were reported in the 200 block of Meadow Ridge Road, Boone.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building and destruction/damage/vandalism of wall paint were reported in the 900 block of Fallview Lane, Boone.
July 28
ARREST: Michele Leigh Robles, 49, of 310 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 65, Boone, was arrested and charged with bad checks. Robles was issued an Aug. 14 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Eugene Gurney Canter, 43, of 4938 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked and flee to elude. Canter was issued a $1,500 secured bond and an Aug. 26 court date.COMPILED BY KAYLA LASURE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.