The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 10
ARREST: Barry Lee Oliver, 55, of 841 Trivette Circle, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Oliver was not issued a bond and was given a March 13 court date.
ARREST: Eddie Elbert Clark Greene, 66, of 724 Heg Greene Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing and injury to personal property. Greene was released on a written promise and was given a Feb. 20 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of $60 worth of merchandise was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Hill Road, Vilas.
LARCENY: Felony larceny of 13 individual tools was reported in the 100 block of I.J. Bingham Place, Boone.
Feb. 11
ARREST: Elizabeth Ann Isaacs, 26, of 305 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support. Isaacs was issued a $1,052 bond and a Feb. 21 court date.
ARREST: Ambriel Michelle Stout, 34, of Johnson City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with shoplifting/concealment of goods. Stout was issued a $500 secured bond and a March 30 court date.
ARREST: Duane Eric Danner Sr., 56, of 9591 U.S. 421 N., Zionville, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Danner was issued a $15,000 secured bond and a March 20 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a telephone junction box by a vehicle was reported in the 7300 block of Old U.S. 421 South, Deep Gap.
Feb. 12
ARREST: Tammy Lynn Hodge, 47, of 172 Huffman Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with two counts of resisting a public officer and misdemeanor larceny. Hodge was issued a $2,000 secured bond and a Feb. 21 court date.
OFFENSE: An offense was reported in the 100 block of Sarah Lane, Blowing Rock.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building and theft of two necklaces and five rings from a building were reported in the 300 block of Hicks Road, Sugar Grove.
Feb. 13
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking or entering was reported in the 400 block of Mesa Circle, Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of two string trimmers and a hat was reported in the 700 block of Sherwood Road, Vilas.
LARCENY: Larceny of a roll of rubber, two wooden chairs and miscellaneous tools was reported in the 600 block of Yellow Daisy Lane, Banner Elk.
Feb. 14
ARREST: Charles Michael Jorgenson Ward, 25, of 1825 Bethel Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Ward was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a March 20 court date.
ARREST: Charles Jenkins, 57, of 720 Alexander St., Statesville, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked and expired registration card/tag. Jenkins was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a March 4 court date.
ARREST: Rusty Shane Odom, 25, of 408 H. Heaton Road, Elizabethton, Tenn., was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Odom was issued a $3,500 secured bond and a March 2 court date.
FRAUD: Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Church Hollow Road, Boone.
Feb. 15
ARREST: Juanita Jean Isaacs, 41, of 179 Lola Perry Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer and drug equipment violations. Isaacs was issued a $500 secured bond and a March 13 court date.
Feb. 16
ARREST: Timothy Jack Marion, 23, of 107 Dock Southern Lane, Dobson, was arrested and charged with DUI. Marion was released on a written promise and was given a March 20 court date.
ARREST: Jose Allen Garcia, 22, of 265 Vannoy Lane, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a misdemeanor charge. Garcia was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an April 1 court date.
ARREST: Cynthia Holland Gentry, 35, of 220 Cobble Creek Lane, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on larceny charge. Gentry was issued a $3,000 secured bond and an April 23 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana were reported in the 100 block of North Pine Run Road, Boone.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Subaru Legacy due to a vehicle collision was reported in the 300 block of Hodges Valley Road, Boone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.