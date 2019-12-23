The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 15
ARREST: Timothy Wilson Critcher, 45, of 1767 Burkett Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to pay a fine and possession of intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance. Critcher was issued a $16,110 secured bond and a Jan. 24 court date.
Dec. 17
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Simple possession of marijuana and display of a fictitious registration plate were reported in the 100 block of New Market Boulevard, Boone.
Dec. 18
ARREST: Dustin Allen Miller, 31, of 269 Joe Shoemaker Road, Vilas, was arretsed and charged with giving fictitious information to an officer. Miller was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 24 court date.
ARREST: Tyler James Albert, 22, of 1903 Nettle Knob Road, West Jefferson, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor drug/narcotic violations and felony drug/narcotic violations. Albert was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Jan. 24 court date.
Dec. 19
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft of a Chevrolet Silverado was reported in the 50 block of Blevins Lane, Elk Park.
DEATH: A death was reported in the 2800 block of Big Hill Road, Boone.
Dec. 20
ARREST: Derrick Scott Wyatt, 30, of 111 Tater Hill Estates Drive, Apt. 6, Boone, was arrested and charged with battery of an unborn child. Wyatt was issued a $750 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Mountainside Lane, Boone.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of $270 was reported in the 100 block of Bluebonnet Drive, Boone.
BAD CHECK: A bad check for $31,254 was reported in the 2000 block of Russ Cornett Road, Boone.
UNAUTHORIZED USE: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Archers Crossing, Boone.
Dec. 21
ARREST: Jason Lynn Brown, 36, no address listed, was arrested and charged with failure to appear on a failure to pay child support charge. Brown was issued a $4,753 secured bond and a Jan. 27 court date.
ARREST: Jervay Fernando Grimes, 46, of 334 Junaluska Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support. Grimes was issued a $1,512 secured bond and a Jan. 27 court date.
ARREST: Austin Michael Tupay, 23, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice. Tupay was issued a $25,000 secured bond and a Jan. 24 court date.
ARREST: Skyler Lee Carver, 26, of 139 Mill St., Crossnore, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny. Carver was issued a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 24 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Communicating threats and damage to property were reported in the 200 block of Archers Crossing, Boone.
Dec. 22
ARREST: Heather Brown, 29, of 176 Huffman Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Brown was issued a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 24 court date.
ARREST: Ian Christopher Skibbe, 34, of 124 Valley Hill Drive, Vilas, was arrested and charged with DUI. Skibbe was released on a written promise and was given a Jan. 24 court date.
