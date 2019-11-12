Boone, NC (28607)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 26F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Near record low temperatures. Low around 10F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.