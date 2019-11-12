The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 4
ARREST: Tony Moreno Balcazar, 27, of 5152 Bamboo Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child. Balcazar was issued a $50,000 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
ARREST: Richard Gordan Willis, 45, of 241 Russell Creek Road, Beaufort, was arrested and charged with defrauding an alcohol screen test. Willis was issued a $5,000 bond and a Dec. 19 court date.
ARREST: Samantha Justine Klesko, 30, of 4932 Ortega Hill Road, Jacksonville, Fla., was arrested and charged with criminal contempt. Klesko was issued a $30,000 secured bond and a Jan. 6 court date.
ARREST: Christopher Carles Chanclor, 21, of 193 Long St., Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a driving while license revoked charge. Chanclor was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Dec. 2 court date.
Nov. 5
ARREST: Kristin Smith Ivey, 33, of 151 Doe Valley Lane, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Ivey was issued a $750 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
ARREST: Christopher James Hicks, 32, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on state property. Hicks was issued a Nov. 8 court date. No bond amount was listed.
Nov. 6
OFFENSE: Trying to locate a camper was reported in the 100 block of Honey Bear Campground Road, Boone.
LARCENY: Felony larceny of a trailer was reported in the 1600 block of Silverstone Road, Zionville.
Nov. 8
ARREST: Michael Lee Greever, 37, of 1708 Lumpkin Branch, Trade, Tenn., was arrested on a warrant on charges of larceny after breaking and entering, receiving stolen goods and possession of stolen goods. Greever was issued a $15,000 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
ARREST: Leslie Reed Hicks, 57, of 134 Miller’s Drive, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a driving while license revoked charge. Hicks was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Dec. 6 court date.
ARREST: Nicholas Joseph Multari, 19, of 156 West Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with going about armed to the terror of the public. Multari was issued a $500 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
ARREST: Mary M. O’Brien, 45, of 140 Split Rail Lane, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support. O’Brien was issued a $7,629 secured bond. No court date was listed.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to eight mailboxes and posts were reported in the 1200 block of Baird’s Creek Road, Vilas.
FRAUD: Fraud was reported in the 300 block of Cool Woods Drive, Boone.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a Subaru vehicle door was reported in the 200 block of Lynn Hill Road, Boone.
Nov. 9
ARREST: Dylan Thomas Meyers, 23, of 198 Henderson Gap Road, Blowing Rock, was arrested on an order for arrest on a driving while license revoked charge. Meyers was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Dec. 9 court date.
Nov. 10
ARREST: Lauren Suzanne Shehane, 21, of 227 Chadmore Road, Charlotte, was arrested and charged with DWI. Shehane was released on a written promise and was given a Dec. 17 court date.
ARREST: Gomez Moreno Fernando, 19, of 9811 Copper Creek Drive, Apt. 701, Austin, Texas, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering. Fernando was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
ARREST: Alejandro Antonio Omar Ulises, 27, of 4110 Triana Blvd. S.W., Huntsville, Ala., was arrested and charged with breaking or entering. Ulises was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 200 block of Ira Harmon Road, Vilas.
