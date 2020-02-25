The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 13
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering structures and larceny of $15,000 worth of tools were reported in the 9000 block of U.S. 421 South, Deep Gap.
Feb. 16
ARREST: Timothy Jack Marion, 23, of 107 Dock Southern Lane, Dobson, was arrested and charged with DUI. Marion was released on a written promise and was given a March 20 court date.
ARREST: Jose Allen Garcia, 22, of 265 Vannoy Lane, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a misdemeanor charge. Garcia was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an April 1 court date.
ARREST: Cynthia Holland Gentry, 35, of 220 Cobble Creek Lane, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on larceny charge. Gentry was issued a $3,000 secured bond and an April 23 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana were reported in the 100 block of North Pine Run Road, Boone.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Subaru Legacy due to a vehicle collision was reported in the 300 block of Hodges Valley Road, Boone.
Feb. 17
ARREST: Eric Dwane Earp, 40, of 1099 Bairds Creek Road, Vilas, was arrested on an order for arrest on a felony charge. Earp was issued a $20,000 secured bond and a March 9 court date.
ARREST: Alex Michael Chase, 21, of 11180 N.C. 88 W., West Jefferson, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana. Chase was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a March 30 court date.
ARREST: Kimberly Dawn Stephens, 34, of 3575 Phillips Gap Road, West Jefferson, was arrested on an order for arrest for failure to appear on a larceny charge. Stephens was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a March 16 court date.
ARREST: Sarah Jane Hicks, 41, of 1741 Gap Creek Road, Elizabethton, Tenn,. was arrested on an order for arrest for failure to appear on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Hicks was issued a $20,000 secured bond and a March 13 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering structures and larceny of an impact drill, a drill, a grinder, a saw-saw and dishes were reported in the 2000 block of Linville Creek Road, Vilas.
LARCENY: Larceny of a saw-saw and other tools was reported in the 400 block of Deck Hill Road, Boone.
Feb. 18
ARREST: Amanda Rose McElyea, 28, of 1204 StoneyFork Road, Deep Gap, was arrested on an order for arrest on a misdemeanor charge. McElyea was issued a $1,065 bond and a Feb. 21 court date.
ARREST: Shawn Lee Brannon, 36, of 662 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Brannon was issued a $750 secured bond and a March 20 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Defacing or desecrating a grave site and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported in the 100 block of Four Horse Lane, Sugar Grove.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking or entering was reported in the 200 block of Bamboo Road, Boone.
Feb. 20
ARREST: Tracy Dawn Teague, 22, of 312 Taylor Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest for failure to appear on an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge. Teague was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a March 11 court date.
ARREST: David Joseph Thompson, 58, of 133 Boonedocks St., Apt. 6, Boone, was arrested and charged with two counts of probation violation. Thompson was issued a $7,500 secured bond and a March 6 court date.
Feb. 21
ARREST: Matthew Lynn Robbins, 26, of 1549 Mulberry, Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with probation violation. Robbins was issued a $7,500 secured bond and a March 6 court date.
ARREST: Adam Christopher Burgin, 29, of 1902 Hickory Blvd. SW, Apt. C2, Lenoir, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Burgin was released on a written promise and was given a March 20 court date.
ARREST: Reginald Davon Washington, 28, of 806 S. Chapman St., Greensboro, was arrested and charged with maintaining a place to keep/sell a controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana. Washington was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a March 26 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of an Optima battery and a fuel rail and injectors was reported in the 5000 block of Old 421 South, Deep Gap.
LARCENY: Larceny of consumable goods was reported in the 4000 block of N.C. 194 North, Boone.
Feb. 22
ARREST: Lee Adamson Sturgis, 21, of 236 Westin Way, Unit A, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Sturgis was issued a $750 secured bond and a March 20 court date.
ARREST: Heather Jean Tuntland, 28, of 210 Howards Creek Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with a fugitive warrant. Tuntland was issued a $50,000 secured bond and a March 20 court date.
ARREST: Billy Ray Owens Jr., 39, of 153 Payne Branch Road, Blowing Rock, was arrested on an order for arrest on a violation of a court order charge and a warrant service on three counts of a felony charge. Owens was issued a $480 secured bond and a March 18 court date for first charge, and an $11,000 secured bond and an April 20 court date for the second charge.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a fence was reported in the 200 block of Dark Hollow Road, Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of $600 worth of hay was reported in the 5000 block of Howards Creek Road, Boone.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Injury to personal property of a wall and a door by punching was reported in the 300 block of Vannoy Lane, Boone.
Feb. 23
FAILURE TO APPEAR: Failure to appear on an alcohol-related charge was reported in the 2000 block of Bamboo Road, Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of $3,700 from a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of East Cove Lane, Boone.
