Nov. 25
INDECENT EXPOSURE: Indecent exposure was reported in the 100 block of Kerley Drive, Boone.
Nov. 26
ARREST: Bertha Jean Hodges, 44, of 4842 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was arrested and charged with failure to appear on charges of driving while license revoked, no insurance and a fictitious tag. Hodges was issued a $5,300 secured bond and a Dec. 2 court date.
ARREST: Charles Zachery Coffey, 25, of 201 Church Street, Rhodhiss, was arrested and charged with a probation violation. Coffey was issued a $20,000 secured bond and a Dec. 2 court date.
ARREST: James Forrest Tindell, 53, of 6638 Cove Creek Drive, Charlotte, was arrested on an order for arrest for failure to appear on a possession of drug paraphernalia charge. Tindell was issued a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 7 court date.
ARREST: Clint Gregory Ulmer, 32, of 613 Dick Watson Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with DUI. Ulmer was issued a Jan. 3 court date. No bond amount was listed.
Nov. 27
ARREST: Robert Gray Johnson, 40, of 664 Farmer Road, Denton, was arrested and charged with failure to appear on a possession of heroin charge. Johnson was issued a $15,000 secured bond and a Dec. 13 court date.
ARREST: Steven P. Downs, 52, of 297 Suburban Road, Lynchburg, Va., was arrested and charged with seven counts of embezzlement. Downs was issued a $25,000 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
ARREST: Thomas Gray Fox, 58, of 146 Antelope Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with no liability insurance. Fox was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.
ARREST: Joseph Aloysius Kosterman, 31, of 2031 Roby Green Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of driving while license revoked, larceny of a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Kosterman was issued a $50,000 secured bond and a Jan. 13 court date.
ARREST: Kevin Leon Ankeney, 42, of 148 Kerley Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with three counts of indecent exposure. Ankeney was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
ARREST: Jerry Dean Hardy, 52, of 877 Slabtown Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with probation violation. Hardy was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of two field gates was reported in the 200 block of Wallace Lane, Banner Elk.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking or entering 10 storage units was reported in the 4700 block of U.S. 421, Vilas.
Nov. 28
ARREST: David Rod Allen Davilla, 33, of 11036 N.C. 105 S., Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with two counts of assaulting a government official, resisting a public officer and littering less than 15 pounds. Davilla was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
Nov. 30
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle a larceny of a Nintendo Switch console and approximately eight video games were reported in the 100 block of Parkway Village Drive, Boone.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Burglary/breaking and entering and larceny of a Microsoft Surface laptop and HP laptop were reported in the 500 block of Sherwood Drive, Vilas.
Dec. 1
ARREST: Wendy Melissa Miller, 45, of 2251 Longhope Road, Todd, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Miller was issued a $50,000 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of jewelry was reported in the 800 block of N.C. 105 Bypass, Boone.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building and destruction/damage/vandalism of various doors and windows were reported in the 800 block of Fallview Lane, Boone.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building, destruction/damage/vandalism of various doors and windows and theft of a wood watch display case, Fossil watches, a floor safe and personal documents from a building were reported in the 800 block of Fallview Lane, Boone.
