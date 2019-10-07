The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 23
ARREST: Douglas Todd Greene, 47, of 1281 Old U.S. 421 S., Boone, was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny, second-degree trespassing, breaking or entering and assault on a female. Greene was issued a $97,500 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
Sept. 30
ARREST: James Edward Staley Jr., 27, of 134 Walker Road, Lot 7, Morganton, was arrested and charged on a true bill of indictment with three counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Staley was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Nov. 18 court date.
ARREST: Jeffery Dennis Street, 31, of 343 Ralph Wilson Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Street was not issued a bond and was given an Oct. 29 court date.
ARREST: Lewis Kyle Wilson, 42, of 1350 Kahila Street, Kaileua, Hawaii, was arrested and charged with DWI and failure to maintain lane control. Wilson was not issued a bond and was given an Oct. 29 court date.
DEATH: A person was reported to be found dead on arrival in the 400 block of Lynn Hill Road, Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of a handicap placard was reported in the 300 block of Mamie Cook Road, Boone.
CIVIL ISSUE: A civil issue of locks being changed and a person not being able to retrieve person property was reported in the 100 block of Benet Way, Banner Elk.
Oct. 1
ARREST: Avree Elizabeth Everton, 22, of 243 Bamboo Road, Apt. 7, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault and cyberstalking. Everton was not issued a bond and was given an Oct. 25 court date.
THEFT: Theft of a Glock 42 from a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Ivy Ridge Road, Deep Gap.
ASSAULT: Aggravated assault was reported in the 100 block of Hodges Gap Road, Boone.
Oct. 2
ARREST: Brandon Tressler, 34, of 278 Hoot Owl Ridge Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with injury to real property and communicating threats. Tressler was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 25 court date.
ARREST: Kyle Jordan Haddix, 23, of 1271 Stoneybrook Court, Boone, was arrested and charged with being a fugitive. Haddix was issued a $20,000 secured bond and an Oct. 29 court date.
ARREST: Stillman Curtis Kellum III, 51, of Phoenix Apartments No. 105, Boone, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny. Kellum was issued a $2,000 secured bond and a Nov. 7 court date.
ARREST: Joshua Alan Headlee, 20, of 311 Circle Drive East, Boone, was arrested and charged with injury to real property. Headlee was released on a written promise and was given a Nov. 12 court date.
ARREST: Dustin Nicholas Townsend, 21, of 472 Mabel School Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked, fictitious information to an officer, resisting a public officer and assault on a government official. Townsend was issued a $5,000 secured bond and was given an Oct. 25 court date.
ARREST: Hannah Nicole Miller, 25, of 1392 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering a building and simple assault. Miller was not issued a bond and was given an Oct. 25 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building and simple assault were reported in the 1600 block of Laurel Fork Road, Vilas.
Oct. 3
ARREST: Donald Mackie Watson, 25, of 241 Winebarger Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Watson was issued a $1,500 secured bond and an Oct. 29 court date.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking and entering a building was reported in the 200 block of Woodring Circle, Boone.
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 300 block of Henry Winebarger Road, Boone.
Oct. 4
ARREST: Austin Powell Wiley, 24, of 520 Wilson Ridge Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Wiley was released on a written promise and was given a Nov. 8 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of six trail cameras was reported in the 1900 block of Sampson Road, Boone.
Oct. 5
ARREST: Joanna Luangthep, 26, of 174 Birchwood Road, Statesville, was arrested and charged with resisting a police officer. Luangthep was issued a $750 secured bond and a Nov. 1 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a road mirror was reported in the 800 block of Flat Top Road, Blowing Rock.
Oct. 6
ARREST: Thomas Matthew Presnell, 29, of 2028 Wiley Harmon Road, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with assault and battery and violation of a domestic violence protection order. Presnell was not issued a bond and was given a Nov. 8 court date.
ARREST: Teresa Leigh Ward, 58, of 2975 Broadstone Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug equipment violations. Ward was issued a $3,500 secured bond and a Nov. 8 court date.
Oct. 7
ARREST: Emily Ratliff, 24, of 236 Grindstaff Road, Butler, Tenn., was arrested and charged with drug/narcotic violations/possession. Ratliff was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Nov. 1 court date.
COMPILED BY KAYLA LASURE
