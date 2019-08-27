The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 19
ARREST: Laura Leemarie Welborn, 49, of 254 Forestridge Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin. Welborn was issued a $25,000 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
ARREST: Katlyn Brinkley Turner, 23, of 215 Wallace Circle, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Turner was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Sept. 24 court date.
ARREST: Crystal G. Carrillo Moran, 39, of 109 Kriskell Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Moran was released on a written promise and was given an Aug. 19 court date.
Aug. 20
ARREST: Joshua Dylan Faw, 26, of 189 Bare St., Lot 3, Millers Creek, was arrested and charged with two counts of a misdemeanor offense. Faw was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Nov. 6 court date.
ARREST: Daniel Patrick Triplett, 47, of 329 Meadow Hill Road, Apt. 32, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with three counts of violating a domestic violence protection order. Triplett was not issued a bond and was given a Sept. 24 court date.
ARREST: Amadeo Arturo Escobar, 26, of 236 Martin Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with a civil order for arrest. Escobar was issued a $735 secured bond and a Sept. 3 court date.
ARREST: Roger Wayne Shaw, 51, of 209 Shaw St., Randleman, was arrested and charged with five counts of forgery of endorsement, uttering a forged instrument, five counts of misdemeanor larceny and five counts of possession of stolen goods. Shaw was issued a $25,000 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Simple assault and communicating threats were reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road, Boone.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building, felony larceny of a heating unit and damage to a window was reported in the 100 block of Taylor Road, Boone.
Aug. 21
ARREST: Gary Lee Trinkle, 24, of 2445 Delta Court, Lenoir, was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice. Trinkle was issued a $50,000 secured bond and a Sept. 24 court date.
ARREST: James William Miller, 26, of 4842 Meat Camp Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Miller was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 13 court date.
ARREST: Jervay Fernando Grimes, 45, of 334 Junaluska Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle with no insurance. Grimes was released on a written promise and was given a Sept. 24 court date.
ARREST: Stephanie Ann Edwards, 29, of 353 Ralph Wilson Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Edwards was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 13 court date.
ARREST: Phillip Westwarren McClamroch, 30, of 1520 W. King St., Apt. 1, was arrrested and charged with driving while license revoked. McClamroch was issued a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a cargo trailer was reported in the 800 block of N.C. 105 Bypass, Boone.
Aug. 22
ASSAULT: Aggravated assault by a person reportedly struck in the leg with a golf club was reported in the area of Casey Lane.
POISONING: Suspected dog poisoning was reported in the 100 block of Will Cook Road, Boone.
Aug. 23
ARREST: Stephen Michael Rominger, 71, of 178 Westview Heights, Boone, was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Rominger was released on a written promise and was given an Aug. 30 court date.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Injury to a Subaru Forester was reported in the 900 block of Fallview Lane, Boone.
Aug. 24
ARREST: Douglas Todd Greene, 47, of 1281 Old U.S 421 S., Boone, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Greene was not issued a bond and was given a Sept. 24 court date.
ARREST: Dustin Ray Miller, 28, of 324 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 58, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Miller was issued a $56,000 secured bond and a Sept. 3 court date.
ARREST: Audie Marvin Williams, 42, of 10196 N.C. 105 S., Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting a public officer, possession of an open container, possession of non-tax paid liquor, breaking or entering, domestic violence protection order violation, injury to personal property, felony larceny, assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present and communicating threats. Williams was issued a $49,000 secured bond and an Aug. 30 court date.
UNAUTHORIZED USE: Unauthorized use of a Ford F350 was reported in the area of Byrd Street, Boone.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 200 block of Sunrise Ridge, Vilas.
Aug. 25
ARREST: Hunter Christopher Barrow, 54, of 210 Hidden Water St., Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with DUI. Barrow was issued a Sept. 24 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Christian Alexander York, 25, of 150 Paul Greer Road, Apt. 4, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine. York was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to property was reported in the 100 block of Fieldstream Drive, Boone.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Assault on a female and interference with emergency communication was reported in the 100 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Vilas.
Aug. 26
ARREST: Hunter Christopher Barrow, 54, of 210 Hidden Water St., Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with assault on a female and interference with emergency communication. Barrow was issued a Sept. 24 court date. No bond amount was listed.
