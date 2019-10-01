The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 23
ARREST: Daniel Fowler Kirkland, 51, of 870 Old Turnpike Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault and communicating threats. Kirkland was issued an Oct. 25 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Evelyn Sue Eller, 30, of 266 Smith St., Vilas, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing. Eller was issued a Sept. 24 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Edward Scott Townsend, 42, of 277 Lower Crab Orchard Road, Banner Elk, was arrested on an order for arrest on a child support charge. No bond amount or court date were listed.
FRAUD: Fraudulent misrepresentation by sending a fraudulent check was reported in the 100 block of Watson Street, Boone.
TRESPASSING: Trespassing by using a fraudulent gate code was reported in the 200 block of Tree Bark Nvno, Zionville.
THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 1300 block of Sampson Road, Boone.
Sept. 24
ARREST: Dylan Richard Whitehead, 21, of 1707 Old North Road, Lenoir, was arrested and charged with improper use of a transporter plate and delivery/acceptance of a black/open title. Whitehead was issued a $500 secured bond and a Nov. 13 court date.
ARREST: Danyale Evette Elliott, 35, of 6327 Vannoy Road, McGrady, was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Elliott was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 25 court date.
ARREST: Jessika Alexandra Ampie, 25, of 4140 Horseshoe Bend Road, Hudson, was arrested and charged with failure to appear on a simple assault charge. Ampie was issued a $2,000 secured bond and a Sept. 25 court date.
ARREST: Kaycie Leann Hunter, 25, of 103 George Miller St., Johnson City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice. Hunter was issused a $20,000 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
ARREST: Derek Travis Lunsford, 38, of 6797 Cobbs Place, Connelly Springs, was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Lunsford was released on a written promise and was given a Nov. 6 court date.
ARREST: Tiffany Faye Seymour, 38, of 6796 Cobbs Place, Connelly Springs, was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Seymour was released on a written promise and was given a Nov. 6 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a license tag was reported in the 100 block of Dusty Road, Boone.
Sept. 25
ARREST: Larry James Hampton Jr., 47, of 306 Fox Run, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with DWI. Hampton was issued a $3,000 secured bond and an Oct. 29 court date.
Sept. 26
ARREST: Bradley Scott Parker, 43, of 115 Brummit St., Hampton, Tenn., was arrested and charged with two counts of bad checks and four counts of a felony offense. Parker was issued a $5,000 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
ARREST: Eddie Paul Stansberry, 54, of 271 Clyde Winebarger Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with violation of a court order. Stansberry was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
ARREST: Guy Michael Mead, 53, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a careless and reckless driving charge. Mead was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an Oct. 29 court date.
ARREST: Jakob Stacey Greene, 25, of 709 Wildcat Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Greene was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Nov. 1 court date.
ARREST: Anna Marie Choudary, 32, of 156 Ruthie’s Road, Apt. 1, Boone, was arrested and charged with being a fugitive. Choudary was issued a $150,000 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of a North Carolina license plate was reported in the area of U.S. 421 North and N.C. 105 Bypass, Boone.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Hacking/computer invasion by attempting to hack into a bank account and larceny of two pairs of Ray Ban sunglasses and a ring from a building were reported in the 100 block of Ridge Point Drive, Boone.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking or entering was reported in the 1000 block of River Ridge Road, Boone.
Sept. 27
ARREST: Diana Ollis Puckett, 69, no address listed, was arrested and charged with malicious conduct by a prisoner/throwing of items. Puckett was issued a $50,000 secured bond and a Nov. 1 court date.
ARREST: Richard Andre Charette, 61, of 247 Darnell Road, Elkin, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Charette was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 31 court date.
ARREST: Timothy David Stone, 31, of 117 Hickory Lane, Linville, was arrested on an order for arrest on a possession of marijuana paraphernalia charge. Stone was issued a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 29 court date.
ARREST: Spencer Patters Copeland, 29, of 149 Green Acres Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with probation violation. Copeland was issued a $15,000 secured bond and a Nov. 4 court date.
Sept. 28
ARREST: Megan Nicole Shongut, 25, of 133 Southwood Trail, Boone, was arrested and charged with DWI. Shongut was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 29 court date.
ARREST: Charles Pink Ellison, 65, of 1395 Grady Winkler Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with interference with an electronic monitoring device. Ellison was issued a $20,000 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
ARREST: Jamie Lynn Reece, 42, of 1123 Bulldog Road, Trade, Tenn., was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer and being a fugitive. Reece was issued a $25,500 secured bond and an Oct. 29 court date.
FRAUD: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported in the 100 block of Yuma Lane, Deep Gap.
Sept. 29
ARREST: Johnathan Shane Watson, 23, of 143 Combs Dixon Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Watson was issued a $3,000 secured bond and an Oct. 29 court date.
ARREST: Gordan Maxwell Ramsey, 23, of 970 Laurel Branch Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Ramsey was not issued a bond and was given an Oct. 29 court date.
ARREST: Marco Santiago Hernandez, 20, of 151 Roy E. Brown Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with DWI. Hernandez was issued an Oct. 29 court date. No bond amount was listed.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking and entering a building through a fire escape and theft of $80 were reported in the 1000 block of Fallview Lane, Boone.
Sept. 30
ARREST: Donovan Richard Vasquez, 25, of 810 Agape Drive, Mooresville, was arrested on an order for arrest. Vasquez was issued a $500 secured bond and a Nov. 14 court date.
CALLS: The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office reported one call for service.
