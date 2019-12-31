The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 23
ARREST: Gary Lee Mahala, 39, of 1845 Ed Little Road, Creston, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of up to a half of an ounce of marijuana. Mahala was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Jan. 24 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a women’s gown was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Valle Trail, Sugar Grove.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 700 block of Fallview Lane, Boone.
Dec. 24
ARREST: Benjamin Lee Hicks, 37, of 342 Orchard Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property. Hicks was released on a written promise and was given a Jan. 24 court date.
ARREST: Jamie Lynn Reece, 42, of 1123 Bulldog Road, Trade, Tenn., was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations. Reece was issued a $750 secured bond and a Jan. 24 court date.
ARREST: Melissa Dawn Greever, 41, of 417 Poplar Ridge Road, Trade, Tenn., was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
FORGERY: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 100 block of Norman Road, Banner Elk.
HARASSMENT: Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Bethel Road, Vilas.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Theft of two credit/debit cards and vehicle keys from a building and counterfeiting/forgery of an electronic benefit transfer card were reported in the 4100 block of N.C. 194 North, Boone.
Dec. 26
ARREST: Amie Catherine Coffey, 21, of 324 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 58, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Coffey was not issued a bond and was given a Jan. 24 court date.
ARREST: Gwendolyn Griffith Dhing, 53, of 181 Sunshine Drive, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with DUI. Dhing was released on a written promise and was given a Feb. 14 court date.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of $500 was reported in the 100 block of Old Slabtown Road, Zionville.
Dec. 27
ARREST: Tina Leanne Wray, 51, of 300 Timberlane Drive, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with being a fugitive. Wray was issued a $25,000 secured bond and a Jan. 24 court date.
TRESPASSING: Trespassing of real property was reported in the 100 block of Seven Springs Lane, Blowing Rock.
LARCENY: Larceny of mail and packages from a mailbox was reported in the area of Cloudrise Lane and Broadstone Road, Banner Elk.
Dec. 29
ARREST: Phillip Donald Moore, 37, of 533 Dewitt Barnett Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Moore was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Jan. 24 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Jones snowboard was reported in the 900 block of Ski Mountain Road, Blowing Rock.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking and entering a building was reported in the 800 block of Payne Branch Road, Blowing Rock.
CALLS: The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office reported one call for service.
