The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 16
THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 2000 block of Russ Cornett Road, Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of a package was reported in the 400 block of Skys Way, Vilas.
March 17
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a structure was reported in the 300 block of Laurel Creek Road, Sugar Grove.
DRUNKENNESS: An intoxicated person refusing to leave was reported in the 300 block of N.C. 105 Bypass, Boone.
DRUNKENNESS: A person was found intoxicated on the roadside in the 100 block of Cole Drive, Vilas.
March 18
ARREST: Angela Renee Byrd, 47, of 780 Slabtown Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support. Byrd was issued a $420 bond and an April 20 court date.
ARREST: Jeremy Clay Trivette, 46, of 833 Camp Joy Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Trivette was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a June 4 court date.
FRAUD: Fraudulent misrepresentation was reported in the 100 block of Corby Court, Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Smith and Wesson handgun was reported in the 200 block of Smith Street, Vilas.
March 19
ARREST: Codie Allen Richardson, 26, of 1509 Claybank Road, West Jefferson, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Richardson was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a June 1 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Burglary/breaking and entering and larceny of $9,500 worth of firearms were reported in the 1000 block of Joe Shoemaker Road, Vilas.
THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 100 block of Pine Tunnel Drive, Sugar Grove.
March 21
ARREST: Rebekah Elaine Cothren, 48, of 8993 N.C. 194 N., Todd, was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant on a charge of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine. Cothren was issued a $35,000 secured bond and a May 1 court date.
SUICIDAL SUBJECT: A suicidal subject was reported in the 700 block of Church Hollow Road, Boone.
