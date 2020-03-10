The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 2
FALSE PRETENSE: False pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 700 block of Laurel Creek Road, Sugar Grove.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Obtaining property by false pretense and unauthorized practice of contracting was reported in the 2000 block of Longhope Road, Todd.
March 3
ARREST: Kenneth Daren Norris, 38, of 190 Apoloosa Trail, Boone, was arrested and charged with felony probation violation. Norris was issued a $15,000 secured bond and a May 18 court date.
March 4
ARREST: Deray Nichole Wood, 31, of 246 Hodges and Miller Road, Blowing Rock, was arrested on an order for arrest on a felony charge. Wood was issued a $50,000 secured bond and a May 12 court date.
ARREST: Kyle David Hofman, 22, of 1061 Sugar Mountain Road, No. 2, New Bern, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Hofman was issued a $3,000 secured bond and an April 20 court date.
ARREST: Stephanie Johnson, 28, of 1602 N.C. 194 S., Vilas, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Johnson was not issued a bond and was given an April 20 court date.
ARREST: Robert Bradley Michaux, 34, of 729 Oakwood Road, West Jefferson, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support. Michaux was issued a $410 bond and a March 18 court date.
ARREST: Phillip Anthony Baumbardner, 28, of 288 Vannoy Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with being a fugitive. Baumbardner was issued a $26,000 secured bond and an April 24 court date.
ARREST: Todd Michael Hayes, 41, of 165 Farthing Hayes Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with cyberstalking. Hayes was not issued a bond and was given a March 27 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a package was reported in the 400 block of Joe Farthing Road, Sugar Grove.
March 5
ARREST: Mckenzie Corey Steele, 34, of 192 Fieldstream Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault and cyberstalking. Steele was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an April 23 court date.
March 6
ARREST: Shawn Lee Brannon, 36, of 1767 Burkett Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Brannon was issued a $7,000 secured bond and an April 24 court date.
ARREST: Georgia Ray Brannon, 36, of 1767 Burkett Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Brannon was issued a $2,000 secured bond and an April 24 court date.
ARREST: Timothy Wilson Critcher, 46, of 1767 Burkett Road, Boone, was arrested on warrants for arrest on charges of assault on a female, assault by strangulation and breaking and/or entering. Critcher was not issued a bond and was given a May 15 court date.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to an exit gate was reported in the 100 block of Valle Cay Drive, Vilas.
IDENTITY THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 700 block of Middle Fork Road, Blowing Rock.
March 7
ARREST: Shawn Lee Brannon, 36, of 1767 Burkett Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations. Brannon was issued a $4,000 secured bond and an April 24 court date.
ARREST: Georgia Ray Brannon, 36, of 1767 Burkett Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations. Brannon was issued a $4,000 secured bond and an April 24 court date.
ARREST: Josh Franklin Stanley, 37, of 223 Old Burg Road, Zionville, was arrested on warrants for arrest on charges of larceny of ginseng and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 200 block of Hensels Lane, Boone.
March 8
MISSING PERSON: A missing person was reported in the 800 block of Old U.S. 421, Sugar Grove.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Smith and Wesson handgun was reported in the 1000 block of Rominger Road, Banner Elk.
