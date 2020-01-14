The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 6
ARREST: Gilda Marie Danner, 41, of 165 Sheets Road, Hampton, Tenn., was arrested on two counts of a fugitive warrant. Danner was issued a $30,000 secured bond and a Feb. 14 court date.
ARREST: James Eddie Pulley, 35, of 2196 Turbeville Road, Alton, Va., was arrested and charged with being a habitual felon. Pulley was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Jan. 6 court date.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking and entering a building was reported in the 1600 block of Laurel Fork Road, Vilas.
PROBATION VIOLATION: An order for arrest on a probation violation charge was reported in the 200 block of Hodges and Miller Road, Blowing Rock.
Jan. 7
ARREST: James Lawrence Griggs III, 34, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Griggs was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a Feb. 14 court date.
ARREST: Dusty Ray Whisenant, 32, of 1902 Whisenant Road, Patterson, was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, felony larceny and injury to real property. Whisenant was issued a $100,000 secured bond and a Feb. 14 court date.
ARREST: Joel Esdras Gonzalez, 34, of 125 McNabb Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Gonzalez was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 30 court date.
ARREST: Daniel Scott McCallum, 26, of 228 31st Ave. Court N.E., Hickory, was arrested on a fugitive warrant. McCallum was issued a $15,000 secured bond and a Feb. 14 court date.
ARREST: Daniel Ray Adams, 29, of 1410 Poteat Court, Apt. A4, Lenoir, was arrested and charged with DWI. Adams was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Feb. 3 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny was reported in the 100 block of Houston Harmon Road, Sugar Grove.
LARCENY: Larceny of a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of South Road, Todd.
Jan. 8
ARREST: Elizabeth Marie Williams, 27, of 207 Don Hayes Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with probation violation and an order for arrest for a probation violation charge. Williams was not issued a bond and was given a Jan. 8 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property by taking wire off of the side of a building was reported in the 4400 block of U.S. 421 North, Vilas.
DEATH: A death was reported in the 400 block of Green Briar Road, Boone.
Jan. 9
ARREST: Greta Kay Millington, 57, of 160 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 104, Boone, was arrested and charged with defrauding a drug screening. Millington was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Feb. 14 court date.
ARREST: Mary Margaret O'Brien, 45, of 140 Split Rail Lane, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support. O'Brien was issued a $3,839 secured bond and a Jan. 27 court date.
ARREST: Gary Alan Combs, 55, of 133 Boone Dock St., Boone, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Combs was released on a written promise and was given a Jan. 16 court date.
ARREST: Floyd Stephen Presnell, 52, of 1659 Howard's Creek Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with probation violation. Presnell was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Jan. 17 court date.
Jan. 10
ARREST: Jason Eli Brown, 36, of 655 Chestnut Grove Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering, felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury, misdemeanor assault inflicting serious bodily injury, DWI, reckless driving to endanger, driving while license revoked, failure to wear seatbelt, two counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny after breaking/entering, breaking or entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods and assault on a female. Brown was issued a $70,000 secured bond and a Feb. 14 court date.
ARREST: Dustin Ryan Guy, 32, of 309 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Guy was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Feb. 21 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of $1,185 in checks was reported in the 300 block of Lams Way, Vilas.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering and communicating threats were reported in the 1300 block of Laurel Fork Road, Vilas.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a Ford truck was reported in the 800 block of N.C. 105 Bypass, Boone.
Jan. 11
ARREST: Megan Leah Dear, 26, of 110 Quail Ridge Road, Unit A, Boone, was arrested and charged with felony probation violation. Dear was issued a $15,000 secured bond and a March 9 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of 11 firearms was reported in the 1000 block of Snaggy Mountain Boulevard, Boone.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a wire fence and post was reported in the 200 block of Dark Hollow Road, Boone.
Jan. 12
ARREST: Terry Lynn Pennell, 60, of 2031 Roby Greene Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Pennell was not issued a bond and was given a Feb. 21 court date.
ARREST: Stephen Alan Ledford, 56, of 506 Teaberry Hills, Boone, was arrested and charged with breaking or entering. Ledford was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Feb. 21 court date.
ARREST: Thomas Arthur Slettvet II, 30, of 231 Dark Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest for failure to appear on charges of driving while license revoked, second-degree trespassing and probation violation. Slettvet was issued a $6,500 secured bond and a March 4 court date.
ARREST: Cheryl Marie Gautier, 58, of 4011 Delgado Drive, New Orleans, La., was arrested and charged with DUI. Gautier was not issued a bond and was given a Feb. 21 court date.
COMPILED BY KAYLA LASURE
