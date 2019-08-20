The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 12
ARREST: Kristy Lynn Sparks, 25, of 300 Mountainview Baptist Church Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with probation violation. Sparks was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 13 court date.
ARREST: Michael Walter Cook, 54, of 877 Moseley Mountain Road, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support. Cook was issued a $336 secured bond and an Aug. 30 court date.
ARREST: Joseph Tyler Harmon, 25, of 305 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support. Harmon was issued a $1,895 secured bond and an Aug. 30 court date.
ARREST: David Keith Miller, 25, of 200 Moss Hill Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Miller was issued a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of two rental river tubes was reported in the 3300 block of Big Hill Road, Boone.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of $900 was reported in the 100 block of Hobert South Road, Zionville.
Aug. 13
ARREST: Alexandra Mollie Bryant, 24, of 964 Slimp Branch Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and conspiracy to commit larceny. Bryant was issued a $750 secured bond and an Aug. 26 court date.
ARREST: Timothy Miller, 54, of 2279 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked and federal probation violation. Miller was issued an Aug. 26 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Teresa Gail Fink, 39, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Fink was issued a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 24 court date.
EMBEZZLEMENT: Embezzlement of $10,000 was reported in the 200 block of Fawn Drive, Boone.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Burning personal property and child abuse were reported in the 400 block of Ralph Wilson Road, Vilas.
Aug. 14
ARREST: Dereck Ray Burkett, 32, of 768 Old Hartley Road, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with assault by pointing a gun. Burkett was issued a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
ARREST: Stillman Curtis Kellum, 51, of 887 Slabtown Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with being a fugitive. Kellum was issued a $25,000 secured bond and an Aug. 15 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a gold ring from a mailbox was reported in the 3700 block of Rush Branch Road, Sugar Grove.
FRAUD: Fraud was reported in the 4000 block of Shulls Mill Road, Blowing Rock.
FRAUD: Fraud and theft of $740 were reported in the 2000 block of Broadstone Road, Banner Elk.
Aug. 15
ARREST: Myra Nicole Dotson, 24, of 133 N. Water St., Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Dotson was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Sept. 17 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of vehicle parts/accessories was reported in the 1000 block of Sampson Road, Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of a temporary license plate was reported in the 200 block of Hensels Lane, Boone.
TRESPASSING: Trespassing of real property was reported in the 900 block of Windwood Lane, Boone.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Identity theft and possession of forgery instruments was reported in the 800 block of N.C. 105 South Bypass, Boone.
Aug. 16
ARREST: Avery Allen Simmons, 39, of 277 Copna Green Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support, possession of methamphetamine and driving while license revoked. No bond amount or court date were listed.
ARREST: Thomas Matthew Presnell, 29, of 2028 Wiley Harmon Road, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations, no liability insurance and a fictitious registration plate. Presnell was issued a $750 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
ARREST: Jose Arain Cruz, 29, of 307 Sunnybrook Lane, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with giving fictitious information to an officer, driving while license revoked and possession of an open container. Cruz was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
ARREST: Walter Thomas Rinderer, 38, of 105 Salmon Smacker Lane, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with drug/narcotics violations and driving while license revoked. Rinderer was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
ARREST: James Beyer Byrch, 31, of 396 Bluebird Lane, Boone, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on an assault with a deadly weapon charge. Byrch was released on a written promise and was given a Sept. 20 court date.
Aug. 17
ARREST: Caleb Martin Hudson, 21, of 1078 George Wilson Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a misdemeanor charge. Hudson was issued a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
ARREST: Hannah Nicole Miller, 25, of 1392 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Miller was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
ARREST: Robyn Elizabeth Denst, 52, no address listed, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing. Denst was issued a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
ARREST: Mary Margaret O’Brien, 45, of 140 Split Rail Lane, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support. O’Brien was issued a $10,859 secured bond and a Sept. 30 court date.
ARREST: Tamara Ridldle Baker, 39, of 1009 Georgia Ave., Thomasville, was arrested and charged with first-degree trespassing. Riddle was issued an Aug. 20 court date. No bond amount was listed.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 400 block of Laurel Circle West, Deep Gap.
Aug. 18
ARREST: Devante Tyler Mountain, 24, of 210 Howard’s Creek Road, Apt. 2, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Mountain was issued a $4,000 secured bond and a Sept. 11 court date.
ARREST: Melissa Yvette Taylor, 48, of 334 Faculty St., Apt. B, Boone, was arrested and charged with felony probation violation. Taylor was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Nov. 4 court date.
ARREST: Jason P. Walker, 44, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support. Walker was issued a $276 secured bond and a Sept. 30 court date.
ARREST: Derick Canter, 25, of 255 N. Woods Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support, a misdemeanor offense and two counts of felony probation violation. Canter was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
ARREST: Christopher John Tugman, 49, of 7612 Old U.S. 421, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked, fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag and driving/allowing a motor carrier with no registration. Tugman was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 24 court date.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Property damage by a person reportedly punching a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Boone Circle, Boone.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 500 block of Raven Rocks Farm Road, Vilas.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to a sliding door was reported in the 1200 block of Fork Ridge Road, Zionville.
