The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 9
ARREST: John David Dula, 61, of 2371 Alfred Hartley, Lenoir, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked, displaying fictitious registration plate and no registration. Dula was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, drug equipment violations and possession of a schedule II controlled substance were reported in the 200 block of Green Street, Boone.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking and entering a building and theft of various tools were reported in the 300 block of Tanner Road, Boone.
Dec. 10
POSSESSION: Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in the 100 block of Yuma Lane, Deep Gap.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a window was reported in the 100 block of Fallview Lane, Boone.
UNAUTHORIZED USE: Unauthorized use of a Nissan Versa Note was reported in the 600 block of Slabtown Road, Zionville.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and drug equipment violations were reported in the 9500 block of U.S. 421 North, Zionville.
UNATTENDED DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 2000 block of Silverstone Road, Zionville.
Dec. 11
ARREST: Derick Scott Wyatt, 30, of 111 Tater Hill Estates, Apt. 6, Boone, was arrested and charged with assault on a female, communicating threats and an order for arrest on a failure to appear charge. Wyatt was not issued a bond and was given a Jan. 30 court date.
ARREST: Hunter Augustus Nichols, 19, of 136 Mountain Song Road, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with felony cruelty to animals. Nichols was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
ARREST: Humberto Estrada Ascencio, 23, of 5150 Bamboo Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor probation violation. Ascencio was issued a $7,500 secured bond and a Jan. 17 court date.
ARREST: Alexander Matthew Jackson, 21, of 776 Possum Hollow Road, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with failure to appear on a possession of marijuana/drug paraphernalia charge. Jackson was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 17 court date.
LARCENY: Felony larceny of an $800,000 baseball card and a $50,000 basketball card was reported in the 1000 block of Old U.S. 421 South, Boone.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a mailbox was reported in the 100 block of Glenn Woodring Drive, Boone.
Dec. 12
ARREST: Dalton Wade Lister, 24, of 2700 Big Laurel Road, Creston, was arrested and charged with a domestic violence protective order violation. Lister was not issued a bond and was given a Dec. 19 court date.
ARREST: Duane Eric Danner Sr., 55, of 9591 U.S. 421 North, Zionville, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Danner was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Jan. 24 court date.
Dec. 13
ARREST: Amy Denise Hodges, 36, of 58 Blevins Lane, Elk Park, was arrested and charged on an order for arrest on a failure to appear charge. Hodges was issued a $300 secured bond and a Feb. 6 court date.
FORGERY: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 300 block of Flowers Branch Road, Deep Gap.
Dec. 15
ARREST: Joshua William Jennings, 35, of 1829 Conrad Sawmill Road, Pfaftown, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Jennings was issued a Jan. 24 court date. No bond amount was listed.
