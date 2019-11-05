The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 27
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Misdemeanor larceny of a North Carolina license plate and felony larceny of a trailer were reported in the 3600 block of N.C. 105, Boone.
Oct. 28
ARREST: Chrystal Pearl Traylor, 39, of 2521 Pony Court, Lenoir, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Traylor was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Nov. 25 court date.
ARREST: Kevin Scott Gregory, 43, of 937 Campbell Road, North Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and a misdemeanor warrant service. Gregory was issued an $11,000 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
ARREST: Matthew David Harmon, 28, of 320 Navidad Lane, Vilas, was arrested and charged with flee to elude arrest, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Harmon was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
FRAUD: Credit card fraud was reported in the 1100 block of Ravens Ridge Circle, Boone.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building, theft of household goods from a building and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported in the 3100 block of Laurel Creek Road, Banner Elk.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Fleeing to elude arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana were reported in the 100 block of Navidad Lane, Vilas.
Oct. 29
ARREST: Kelly Frances Murdick, 44, no address listed, was arrested and charged with assault on a government official. Murdick was issued a $3,500 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
ARREST: April Dawn Roland, 44, of 4129 N.C. 194, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Roland was issued a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of mail was reported in the 4600 block of Andy Hicks Road, Banner Elk.
Oct. 30
ARREST: Darrell Anthony Crabb, 37, of 1664 Walt Greer Road, North Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with no liability insurance. Crabb was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
Oct. 31
ARREST: Shawn Marvin Lambert, 42, of 166 Autumn Ridge Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on two counts of driving while license revoked. Lambert was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
SCAM: A debt collection scam was reported in the 2300 block of Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove.
Nov. 1
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building and larceny of $200 and a window screen were reported in the 800 block of Fallview Lane, Boone.
Nov. 2
ARREST: Michael Anthony Wright, 41, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with probation violation. Wright was not issued a bond and was given a Nov. 4 court date.
Nov. 3
LARCENY: Larceny of $4,000 was reported in the 100 block of Monteagle Drive, Boone.
