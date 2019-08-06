The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 18
ARREST: Brock Everette Suitt, 26, of 506 Linville Creek Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with reckless driving to endanger and exceeding a safe speed. No bond amount or court date were listed.
July 21
ARREST: Alexandria Rene Garr, 24, of 315 Rabbit Run Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with assault and battery and two counts of injury to personal property. Garr was not issued a bond and was given an Aug. 30 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a Dodge Dakota, a Ford Mustang GT and a Toshiba flat screen TV was reported in the 1600 block of Meat Camp Road, Boone.
July 22
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of a portable electronic communication device was reported in the 300 block of Deerfield Road, Boone.
July 28
ARREST: Eugene Gurney Canter, 43, of 4938 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked and flee to elude. Canter was issued a $1,500 secured bond and an Aug. 26 court date.
July 30
ARREST: David Hampton Culler, 54, of 193 Doolie Road, Mooresville, was arrested on an order for arrest on a failure to pay child support charge. Culler was issued a $4,253 bond and an Aug. 2 court date.
ARREST: James William McInnis, 40, of 183 Woodpecker Lane, Apt. 3, Boone, was arrested and charged with assault on a female and misdemeanor child abuse. McInnis was issued a $1,500 secured bond and an Aug. 26 court date.
ARREST: Mary Jo Kunkle, 28, of 130 Betty’s Circle, Lot 18, Boone, was arrested and charged with defrauding a drug/alcohol screen test. Kunkle was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an Aug. 9 court date.
ARREST: Curtis Lee Presnell, 32, of 109 Appaloosa Trail, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Presnell was issued a $500 secured bond and an Aug. 30 court date.
THEFT: A stolen wallet was reported in the 9200 block of U.S. 421 North, Boone.
UNAUTHORIZED USE: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Slabtown Road, Zionville.
DEATH: A person who was dead on arrival was reported in the 1000 block of Ball Branch Road, Boone.
July 31
ARREST: Michael Raheem Burbage, 24, of 118 Howard Winkler Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Burbage was issued a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
ARREST: Patrick Scott Rigsbee, 27, of 120 Rochelle Oaks Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with felony probation violation. Rigsbee was issued a $35,000 secured bond and a Sept. 3 court date.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Injury to two pine trees was reported in the 200 block of Pheasant Walk Way, Vilas.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to an Eddie Bauer jacket and a Samsung S8 cellphone was reported in the 100 block of Virgil Day Road, Boone.
INVESTIGATION: A death investigation was reported in the 4800 block of Laurel Creek Road, Banner Elk.
Aug. 1
ARREST: Keegan Britt Tysinger, 23, of 1279 Michael Road, Lexington, was arrested and charged with DWI. Tysinger was released on a written promise and was given a Sept. 24 court date.
ARREST: Harold Dean Elwin Beach, 48, of 1641 Vanderpool Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Beach was issued a $750 secured bond and a Sept. 12 court date.
THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 100 block of Andy Hicks Road, Banner Elk.
LARCENY: Larceny of a router, a Craftsman impact drill, a crimp tool and a tool bag was reported in the 2100 block of Meat Camp Road, Boone.
Aug. 2
ARREST: Angela Renee Byrd, 46, of Slabtown Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with three counts of probation violation and one count of failure to pay child support. Byrd was issued a $30,000 secured bond and an Aug. 9 court date for the first charge and a $2,090 secured bond and an Aug. 8 court date for the second charge.
ARREST: Maggie Frances Miller, 21, of 497 Old U.S. 421 South, Boone, was arrested and charged with injury to personal property and misdemeanor larceny. Miller was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 3 court date.
ARREST: Thomas David Hughes, 27, of 544 Crocker Road, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with injury to personal property and misdemeanor larceny. Hughes was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Sept. 3 court date.
ARREST: Stillman Curtis Kellum III, 51, of 574 Old E. King St., No. 105, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on two counts of probation violation, a warrant for arrest on two counts of larceny and charged with larceny. Kellum was issued a $12,000 secured bond and an Aug. 9 court date.
ARREST: Glenda Pardue Adkins, 72, of 665 Slabtown Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with harboring a fugitive. Adkins was issued a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 24 court date.
Aug. 3
ARREST: Timothy Adam Wallace, 26, of 150 Bill Wallace Lane, Trade, Tenn., was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle and speeding. Wallace was issued a $56,000 secured bond and a Sept. 3 court date.
Aug. 4
ARREST: Connor Robert Pate, 22, of 308 Whispering Pines Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with DUI. Pate was released on a written promise and was given a Sept. 24 court date.
ARREST: Aubree Hope Weaver, 21, of 83 Buena Vista Drive, Brevard, was arrested and charged with DWI. Weaver was released on a written promise and was given a Sept. 24 court date.
ARREST: Chrystal Pearl Traylor, 39, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support. Traylor was issued a $131 bond and an Aug. 6 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a pack of batteries, hair bands, eye shadow, fake nails, a skin care tool and mascara was reported in the 8900 block of N.C. 105 South, Boone.
