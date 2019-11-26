The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 17
LARCENY: Larceny of a Big Game tree stand was reported in the 1400 block of Big Hill Road, Boone.
Nov. 18
ARREST: Hanna Ruth Planer, 23, of 33 Wilmington Drive, Asheville, was arrested and charged with DWI. Planer was issued a Dec. 17 court date. No bond amount was listed.
Nov. 19
ARREST: Jonathan Boyd Richards, 37, of 1839 Vanderpool Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with injury to personal property. Boyd was not issued a bond and was given a Dec. 17 court date.
ARREST: Thomas Arthur Slettvet II, 29, of 231 Dark Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on two counts of an order for arrest. Slettvet was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Dec. 2 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of prescription medications from a purse was reported in the 100 block of Hensels Lane, Boone.
CYBERSTALKING: Cyberstalking by hacking a phone was reported in the 100 block of Mountain Club Drive, Vilas.
LARCENY: Larceny of CBD was reported in the 10000 block of N.C. 105 South, Banner Elk.
Nov. 20
ARREST: Edward Erik Brandt, 27, of 970 Laurel Branch Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with DUI. Brandt was released on a written promise and was given a Jan. 24 court date.
ARREST: Rusty Shane Odom, 25, of 3250 Kingview Place, Lenoir, was arrested on an order for arrest on a failure to appear charge. Odom was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.
OFFENSE: An offense was reported in the 100 block of Dean Lane, Zionville.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Motor vehicle theft of a Chevrolet Silverado and larceny of tools and wood were reported in the 900 block of Warren Hollow Road, Zionville.
IDENTITY THEFT: Identity theft by using credit card information to make fraudulent purchases was reported in the 300 block of Slabtown Road, Zionville.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Ford Taurus was reported in the 100 block of Bluebonnet Drive, Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of hydrocodone was reported in the 100 block of Canter Road, Todd.
Nov. 21
ARREST: Ryan M. Salminen, 28, of 501 Orchard St., Enosburn Falls, Vt., was arrested and charged with DUI and driving through a red light. Salminen was released on a written promise and was given a Jan. 3 court date.
COMMUNICATING THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 1300 block of Longhope Road, Todd.
Nov. 22
ARREST: Michael Alexander Gartman II, 27, of 1308 Oliver Hill Road, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with DUI. Gartman was issued a Jan. 3 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Joseph Mikeal Minton, 42, of 145 Doe Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to work after being paid. Minton was released on a written promise and was given a Jan. 8 court date.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 1000 block of Dewitt Barnett Road, Banner Elk.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of a mailbox and post was reported in the 200 block of Benjamin Drive, Boone.
Nov. 23
ARREST: Haley Jo Dunlap, 23, of 919 3rd St. S.E., Hickory, was arrested and charged with DUI. Dunlap was released on a written promise and was given a Jan. 3 court date.
ARREST: Richard Scott Royal, 43, of 890 North Main St., Denton, was arrested and charged with begging by holding a sign with no privilege and soliciting alms/begging for money. Royal was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Dec. 20 court date.
ARREST: Derick Scott Wyatt, 29, of 111 Tater Hill Estates, Apt. 6, Boone, was arrested and charged with cyberstalking. Wyatt was not issued a bond and was given a Dec. 20 court date.
ARREST: Stephanie Dawn Bowey, 39, of 4701 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Bowey was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
FALSE PRETENSE: Obtaining property by false pretenses and theft of $300 were reported in the 100 block of Grover Norris Road, Zionville.
Nov. 24
ARREST: Christopher Michael Yeoman, 32, of 323 Vista Drive, Apt. D1, Jefferson, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Yeoman was issued a $7,500 secured bond and a Jan. 24 court date.
ARREST: Dorian Eugene Whitehead, 38, of 163 Holly Hills, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Whitehead was issued a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
Nov. 25
ARREST: Larry Wayne Laws, 35, of 250 Amelia Drive, Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Laws was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
