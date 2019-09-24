The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 16
THEFT: Theft of house and vehicle keys was reported in the 400 block of Hickory Knoll, Deep Gap.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking and entering a building was reported in the 200 block of Timberlane Drive, Boone.
HARASSMENT: Harassment was reported in the 100 block of High Peak Lane, Boone.
Sept. 17
ARREST: Timothy Wilson Critcher, 45, of 1767 Burkett Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service. No bond amount or court date were listed.
ARREST: Alexander John Chandra Joashi, 21, of 135 Darby Court, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear on charges of DWI, reckless driving and a fraudulent ID. Joashi was issued a $7,500 secured bond and an Oct. 9 court date.
ARREST: Thomas Sheldon Whittington, 41, of 309 Junaluska Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Whittington was issued a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 29 court date.
ARREST: Tremaine Eugene Simpson, 42, no address listed, was arrested and charged with false imprisonment and second-degree forcible sex offense. Simpson was not issued a bond and was given an Oct. 25 court date.
ARREST: James Sanders Shore Jr., 42, of 150 Winter Drive, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a failure to pay child support charge. Shore was issued a $600 bond and a Sept. 30 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building and larceny of a Makita air compressor, Dewalt chop saw, Dewalt table saw and a Bostich nail gun were reported in the 800 block of Bishops Ridge Parkway, Blowing Rock.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of an automobile was reported in the 100 block of North Fork Road, Zionville.
CIVIL DISPUTE: A civil dispute was reported in the 300 block of Scene-A-Rama Drive, Boone.
Sept. 18
ARREST: Grayson Joseph Woods, 38, of 7974 Elk Creek Darby Road, Ferguson, was arrested and charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance. Woods was issued a $15,000 secured bond and an Oct. 29 court date.
FRAUD: Fraudulent misrepresentation was reported in the 200 block of Galax Circle, Blowing Rock.
Sept. 19
ARREST: Brian Coburn Harrington, 43, of 4469 N.C. 194 N., Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest for failure to appear on charges of driving while license revoked and expired registration. Harrington was issued a $1,500 secured bond and an Oct. 7 court date.
ARREST: Melanie Lynn Jones, 38, of 1968 Frank Dillard Road, West Jefferson, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked and fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag. Jones was issued a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 29 court date.
Sept. 21
ARREST: Randall Scott Reece, 52, of 2415 McEwen Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle with no insurance, displaying a fictitious registration plate and not having a vehicle registered. Reece was issued a $32,750 secured bond and an Nov. 4 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 4900 block of Sampson Road, Lenoir.
Sept. 22
ARREST: Rodney Bryon Greer, 25, of 10476 U.S. 421 N., Zionville, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Greer was issued a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 29 court date.
OFFENSE: A complaint of someone using a dumpster was reported in the 200 block of Clubhouse Drive, Banner Elk.
DRUG VIOLATIONS: Two counts of drug/narcotic violations by possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia were reported in the 7900 block of U.S. 421 North, Vilas.
