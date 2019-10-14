The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 7
ARREST: Joshua Duane Wilson, 29, of 1935 Silverstone Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals. Wilson was released on a written promise. No court date was listed.
ARREST: Kimberly Hope Barnett, 43, of 153 Buckhorn Branch Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with failure to appear on a driving while license revoked charge. Barnett was issued a $500 secured bond and a Nov. 14 court date.
ARREST: Sarah Louise Hass, 37, of 746 Peak Road, Creston, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Hass was issued a $2,500 secured bond and an Oct. 27 court date.
BREAKING/ENTERING: An attempted breaking and entering into a building was reported in the 3000 block of N.C. 88, Zionville.
Oct. 8
ARREST: Brandon Edgar Lysiak, 44, of 370 Bill Wallace Lane, Trade, Tenn., was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Lysiak was not issued a bond and was given a Nov. 8 court date.
ARREST: Walter Thomas Rinderer, 38, of 105 Salmon Smacker Lane, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Rinderer was issued a $750 secured bond and a Nov. 8 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported in the area of Dallas Watson Road, Deep Gap.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of Yasmine Lane, Vilas.
THEFT: Theft of a Samsung TV was reported in the 1000 block of Little Laurel Road, Boone.
Oct. 9
ARREST: Katlyn Brinkley Turner, 23, of 215 Wallace Circle, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Turner was issued a $5,000 secured bond and an Oct. 23 court date.
ARREST: Donna Jean Perry, 55, of 269 Smith St., Vilas, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Perry was issued a Nov. 8 court date. No bond amount was listed.
Oct. 10
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Motor vehicle theft of a Ford Taurus, larceny of credit/debit cards and credit card/automatic teller machine fraud were reported in the 100 block of Bluebonnet Drive, Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Smith and Wesson pistol was reported in the 10000 block of U.S. 421 North, Zionville.
Oct. 11
ARREST: Jeffrey Dennis Street, 31, of 343 Ralph Wilson Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on an assault on a female charge. Street was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Dec. 3 court date.
ARREST: Billy Joseph Taylor III, 24, of 522 Long Hollow Road, Elizabethton, Tenn., was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine; simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance; carrying a concealed weapon; possession of marijuana paraphernalia; possession of schedule II paraphernalia; fictitious information to an office; assault on a government official; resisting a public officer and being a fugitive. Taylor was issued a $60,500 secured bond and a Nov. 8 court date.
ARREST: Luca Samuel Handsman, 19, of 8608 Glade Court, Huntersville, was arrested and charged with DWI, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Handsman was released on a written promise and was given a Nov. 8 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Larceny of miscellaneous tools and failure to work after being paid were reported in the 2000 block of Poplar Grove Road South, Boone.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building and larceny of a ladder, a weedeater, a leaf blower and a hand truck were reported in the 300 block of Newbiggin, Boone.
Oct. 12
ARREST: Joseph Stephen Canipe, 46, of 261 Pinnacle Woods Drive, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a probation violation charge. Canipe was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Nov. 15 court date.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of Parkway Forest Lane, Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of $230 by an employee was reported in the 600 block of Cobbs Creek Road, Boone.
Oct. 13
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking and entering was reported in the 4500 block of Meat Camp Road, Todd.
COMPILED BY KAYLA LASURE
