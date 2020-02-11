The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 31
ARREST: Allen Dalton Winebarger, 23, of 1354 Hopewell Church Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of up to a half of an ounce of marijuana and two counts of drug equipment violations. Winebarger was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a March 13 court date.
Feb. 4
ARREST: Ashley Ann Wallace, 34, of 346 Kenneth E. Brown Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Wallace was issued a $500 secured bond and a March 20 court date.
ARREST: Susan Anne Di Cristofano, 53, of 530 Troy Norris Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear on a possession of drug paraphernalia charge. Di Cristofano was issued a $9,000 secured bond and a March 3 court date.
Feb. 5
ARREST: Terry Lynn Pennell, 60, of 2031 Roby Green Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with intimidating a witness. Pennell was issued a $20,000 secured bond and a March 20 court date.
ARREST: Eva Grace Harmon, 19, of 2621 Meat Camp Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Harmon was issued a $500 secured bond and a March 20 court date.
ARREST: Bethany Marie Teague, 36, of 1054 Horsebottom Road, Banner Elk, was arrested on an order for arrest on two counts of misdemeanor larceny. Teague was issued a $20,000 secured bond and a March 6 court date.
ARREST: Claude William Clark, 53, no address listed, was arrested and charged with failure to appear on a misdemeanor larceny charge. Clark was issued a $3,500 secured bond and a Feb. 18 court date.
BREAKNG/ENTERING: Possible breaking and entering was reported in the 800 block of Harley Perry Road, Zionville.
Feb. 6
ARREST: Gena Dieace Carpenter, 56, of 284 Ira Presnell Road, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with probation violation. Carpenter was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a March 6 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny was reported in the 400 block of Tambras Way, Vilas.
Feb. 7
ARREST: Ronnie Wayne Clark, 67, of 181 Green Briar Road, No. 5, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest for failure to appear on a being intoxicated and disruptive charge. Clark was issued a $3,000 secured bond and an April 2 court date.
ARREST: Sandera Lara Washington, 27, no address listed, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Washington was issued a $500 secured bond and a March 13 court date.
INJURY: A self-inflicted injury was reported in the 400 block of Howard’s Creek Road, Boone.
Feb. 9
ARREST: Timothy Wilson Critcher, 46, of 1767 Burkett Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a misdemeanor charge. Critcher was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Feb. 26 court date.
CALLS: The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office reported one call for service.
