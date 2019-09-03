The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 9
POSSESSION: Possession of two shotguns, two rifles and a pistol by a felon was reported in the 9500 block of U.S. 421 North, Zionville.
Aug. 24
ARREST: Matthew William Ginsberg, 22, of 1506 Jekyll Lane, Waxhaw, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine. Ginsberg was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
ARREST: Karla Johnson Starnes, 39, of 419 5th St. SW, Hickory, was arrested and charged with DWI. Starnes was released on a written promise and was given a Sept. 24 court date.
Aug. 26
ARREST: Gary Michael O’Brien, 48, of 11222 U.S. 421 S., Trade, Tenn., was arrested and charged with two counts of failure to register as a sex offender. No bond amount or court date were listed.
EMBEZZLEMENT: Embezzlement of $45,000 was reported in the 1300 block of Berry Road, Banner Elk.
FALSE PRETENSE: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported in the 200 block of Dove Acres, Vilas.
Aug. 27
ARREST: Erica Jean Burns, 39, of 130 Adams Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with DUI. Burns was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Sept. 24 court date.
ARREST: Christopher Michael Yeoman, 32, of 713 Little Creek Road, Todd, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Yeoman was issued a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 24 court date.
ARREST: Jennifer Tester Miller, 40, of 1090 Otis Wilson Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with violation of a court order. Miller was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
ARREST: Timothy Nicholas Woods, 23, of 1068 Hickory Nut Gap, Newland, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Woods was issued a $1,000 secured bond and Sept. 24 court ate.
ARREST: Terrence Neil Heyboer, 29, of 1904 N.C. 194 N., Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Heyboer was issued a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a moped was reported in the 700 block of Dewitt Barnett Road, Banner Elk.
Aug. 28
ARREST: Chad Larnelle Hatton, 32, of 199 North St., Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Hatton was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Sept. 24 court date.
ARREST: Katlyn Brinkley Turner, 23, of 215 Wallace Circle, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked and possession of methamphetamine. Turner was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Sept. 24 court date.
ARREST: Cory Austin Barrett, 27, of 3750 Town House Way, Unit 1, Lenoir, was arrested and charged with indictments on breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking and/or entering and possession of stolen goods/property. Barrett was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Sept. 9 court date.
ARREST: Michael William Matherly, 24, of 2557 Sink Valley Road, Butler, Tenn., was arrested and charged with felony probation violation and failure to report a new address of a sex offender. Matherly was issued a $50,000 secured bond and a Nov. 4 court date.
Aug. 29
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to a moped was reported in the 4000 block of N.C. 105 South, Boone.
FRAUD: Fraud was reported in the 1400 block of Lonnie Carlton Road, Deep Gap.
BAD CHECKS: A fraudulent check was reported in the 800 block of Arnett Hollow Road, Vilas.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: A noise violation and resisting a public officer were reported in the 2800 block of N.C. 194 South, Sugar Grove.
Aug. 30
ARREST: Wayne Jackson, 60, of 313 Will Cook Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Jackson was issued a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 24 court date.
ARREST: Audie Marvin Williams, 42, of 10196 N.C. 105 S., Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. Williams was issued a $25,000 secured bond and a Sept. 23 court date.
ARREST: Oscar Ascencio Estrada, 25, of 7548 N.C. 194 N., Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Estrada was issued a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
ARREST: Samuel Bryon Welch Jr., 24, of 455 Willowdale Church Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny. Welch was issued a $750 bond and a Sept. 10 court date.
ARREST: Thomas David Hughes, 27, of 544 Crocker Road, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with malicious conduct by a prisoner, assault of a government official/employee and communicating threats. Hughes was issued a $50,000 secured bond and a Sept. 24 court date.
ARREST: Timothy Ray Watson, 31, of 366 Smith St., Vilas, was arrested and charged with failure to appear on a failure to pay child support charge. Watson was issued a $338 bond and a Sept. 30 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported in the 1800 block of Old U.S. 421 South, Boone.
THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 100 block of Paisley Ridge Road, Lenoir.
BAD CHECKS: Bad checks were reported in the 100 block of Mack Hampton Road, Blowing Rock.
Aug. 31
ARREST: Jason Paul Lagan, 43, of 668 Burl Brown Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with DWI. Lagan was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 29 court date.
ARREST: Joel A. Church, 40, of 3606 N.C. 194 S., Valle Crucis, was arrested on a warrant on an assault by pointing a gun charge. Church was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
ARREST: Jacob Grant Stansberry, 23, of 218 Clyde Winebarger, Boone, was arrested and charged with DUI. Stansberry was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 29 court date.
DUI: DUI was reported in the 4400 block of U.S. 421 North, Vilas.
LOST PACKAGE: A lost package was reported in the 500 block of Laurel Ridge Road, Banner Elk.
LARCENY: Larceny of approximately 13 items was reported in the 300 block of Ralph Wilson Road, Vilas.
THEFT: Theft of a Subaru Forester was reported in the 300 block of Smith Street, Vilas.
Sept. 1
ARREST: Ryan Michael Watts, 45, of 208 Arbor Court, Piney Flats, Tenn., was arrested and charged with DWI. Watts was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 29 court date.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Pinnacle Woods Drive, Boone.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female and communicating threats were reported in the 200 block of Smith Street, Vilas.
Sept. 2
ARREST: Andrew Nicolas Cranford, 19, of 102 Dundee Court, Jacksonville, was arrested and charged with DWI and driving after consuming under the age of 21. Cranford was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 29 court date.
ARREST: Quanshawn Tyquan Jackson, 27, of 410 Poplar Hill Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Jackson was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 25 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a wallet was reported in the 100 block of Lazy Lake Road, Boone.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking and entering a building was reported in the 1000 block of Mabel School Road, Zionville.
