The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 7
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking and entering other structures and theft of various tools were reported in the 100 block of Phillips Branch Road, Vilas.
Nov. 12
ARREST: Benson Miles Webb, 43, of 2394 Allendale Circle, Lenoir, was arrested and charged with altering/dismantling a stolen motor vehicle and possession of burglary tools. Webb was issued a $30,000 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
Nov. 13
ARREST: John Daniel Brown, 60, of 302 West King St., Boone, was arrested and charged with injury to personal property. Brown was issued a Dec. 17 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Jeremy Blake Hodges, 36, of 2946 Beaver Dam Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with domestic violence protection order violation and failure to pay child support. Hodges was not issued a bond on the violation charge and was issued a $25,000 for the failure to pay child support charge. Hodges was given a Dec. 12 court date.
ARREST: Rodney Byron Greer, 25, of 539 Crocker Road, Unit A, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with defrauding a drug alcohol screen. Greer was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
ARREST: Forrest Shane Barker, 26, of 220 Shupes Mill Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested on an order for arrest on a simple assault charge. Barker was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Dec. 13 court date.
ARREST: Matthew Gareth Snow, 33, of 2060 Sampson Road, Lenoir, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Snow was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Jan. 13 court date.
Nov. 14
ARREST: Courtney Cutillo, 42, of 420 Barlow Road, Creston, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Cutillo was released on a written promise and was given a Dec. 19 court date.
ARREST: Dustin Evan Pennington, 35, of 124 Cole St., Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear on driving while license revoked and no insurance charges. Pennington was issued a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 16 court date.
ARREST: Katlyn Brinkley Turner, 23, of 215 Wallace Circle, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear on possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges. Turner was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Jan. 13 court date.
ARREST: Bradley S. Parker, 43, of 481 Sampson Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of worthless checks. Parker was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Dec. 4 court date.
ARREST: Sidney Devin Isaacs, 30, of 136 Tater Hill Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with defrauding a drug/alcohol test. Isaacs was issued a Dec. 17 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Toyota Prius was reported in the 200 block of Pinnacle Woods Drive, Boone.
OFFENSE: Altering a check was reported in the 600 block of Timberlane Drive, Boone.
Nov. 15
ARREST: Otto Rodriguez Lopez-Paplo, 21, of 213 Herron St., Morganton, was arrested and charged with failure to appear on a speeding charge. Lopez-Paplo was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Dec. 4 court date.
ARREST: Derek Travis Lunsford, 38, of 6797 Cobbs Place, Connelly Springs, was arrested and charged with failure to appear on an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Lunsford was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Dec. 16 court date.
Nov. 16
ARREST: Justin David Smith, 25, of 2063 Silverstone Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Smith was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
ARREST: Wade Dalton Lister, 24, of 2700 Big Laurel Road, Creston, was arrested and charged with assault on a female, communicating threats and assault by pointing a gun. Lister was issued a Dec. 19 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: William Henry Cumbo, 22, of 295 Slater Road, Lewisville, was arrested and charged with DUI. Cumbo was released on a written promise and was given a Dec. 17 court date.
Nov. 17
ARREST: Hannah Nicole Miller, 25, of 1392 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Miller was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Jan. 16 court date.
ARREST: Lucas Flitner Bell, 29, of 197 Ward Mountain Road, Elk Park, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Bell was issued a $2,000 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 300 block of Ski Acres Drive, Blowing Rock.
Nov. 18
ARREST: Hanna Ruth Planer, 23, of 33 Mountain Drive, Asheville, was arrested and charged with DWI. Planer was issued a Dec. 17 court date. No bond amount was listed.
CALLS: The Watauga County Sheriff's Office reported one call for service.
COMPILED BY KAYLA LASURE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.