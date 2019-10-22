The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 14
ARREST: Ian Maurice McMahon, 25, of 4155 Owl Lane, Conover, was arrested and charged with two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle. McMahon was issued a $20,000 secured bond and a Nov. 4 court date.
ARREST: Kevin Fredrick Schanze, 24, of 999 Camden Lane, Chapel Hill, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana/drug paraphernalia. Schanze was released on a written promise and was given a Nov. 8 court date.
ARREST: Heather April Hayes, 44, of 2221 Silverstone Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Hayes was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Nov. 15 court date.
FALSE PRETENSE: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported in the 400 block of Locust Lane, Boone.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Possession of a stolen Kia Forte vehicle and possession of methamphetamine were reported in the 1700 block of N.C. 194, Todd.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building and injury to a window air conditioning unit were reported in the 10000 block of N.C. 105, Banner Elk.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering and larceny of $770 were reported in the 10000 block of N.C. 105 South, Banner Elk.
Oct. 15
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 300 block of Skyview Street, Deep Gap.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 400 block of Stone Mountain Road, Vilas.
Oct. 16
ARREST: Matthew Sion Taylor, 33, of 3305 Clark's Creek Road, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with probation violation. Taylor was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Nov. 8 court date.
ARREST: David Allen Davilla, 33, of 11036 N.C. 105 S., Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support. Davilla was issued a $4,010 secured bond and a Nov. 1 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a dump trailer was reported in the 3100 block of Laurel Creek Road, Banner Elk.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Motorola cellphone was reported in the 100 block of Queen Street, Boone.
Oct. 17
ARREST: Alexanderia Destiny Hines, 20, of 207 Hampton Trailer Court, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and two counts of misdemeanor probation violation. Hines was issued a $13,500 secured bond and a Nov. 21 court date.
ARREST: Darrell Anthony Crabb, 37, of 1664 Walt Greer Road, North Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked and two counts of an order for arrest on a failure to appear charge. Crabb was issued a $2,000 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
ARREST: Thomas Arthur Slettvet II, 29, of 231 Dark Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on two counts of an order for arrest. Slettvet was issued a $500 secured bond and a Nov. 12 court date.
Oct. 18
ARREST: Alexandria Dawn Tester, 28, of 1444 Crossroads Drive, Apt. D24, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with probation violation. Tester was issued a $20,000 secured bond and a Nov. 4 court date.
ASSAULT: Assault on a female was reported in the 6700 block of Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap.
Oct. 19
ARREST: Garland Ray Staley Jr., 44, of 2135 Harpertown Road, Lenoir, was arrested on an order for arrest on for failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine, assault on a government official and resist/delay/obstruct. Staley was issued a $25,500 secured bond and a Jan. 13 court date.
ARREST: Richard Gordan Willis, 45, of 241 Russell Creek Road, Beaufort, was arrested and charged with being a fugitive. Willis was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Nov. 8 court date.
Oct. 20
ARREST: Adam Andrew Burgess, 31, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with probation violation. Burgess was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Nov. 15 court date.
