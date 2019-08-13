The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 5
ARREST: Phyllis Bracket Ward, 77, of 1825 Bethel Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Ward was released on a written promise and was given an Aug. 27 court date.
ARREST: Devan Lee Magner, 27, of 324 Meadowhill Drive, Apt. 58, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to pay monies. Magner was issued a $387 secured bond and a Sept. 26 court date.
ARREST: Mark David Ference, 45, of 553 Springs East Road, Lincolnton, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Ference was issued a $15,000 secured bond and a Sept. 10 court date.
ARREST: Madison Stumpfol, 18, of 1408 Flat Top Road, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with two counts of simple assault. Stumpfol was released on a written promise and was given a Sept. 20 court date.
FRAUD: Fraud was reported in the 1100 block of Archie Carroll Road, Boone.
Aug. 6
LARCENY: Larceny of a .44 special firearm was reported in the 6000 block of U.S. 321 North, Sugar Grove.
Aug. 7
ARREST: Eddie Paul Stansberry, 54, of 100 Clark Castle Lane, Lot 10, Boone, was arrested and charged with trespassing of real property. Stansberry was issued a $500 secured bond and an Aug. 3 court date.
ARREST: David Seth Lockmann, 19, of 9727 Kene Saw Court, Santee, Calif., was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Lockmann was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Sept. 13 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of 25 logs and whole trees was reported in the 2000 block of Chestnut Grove Road, Boone.
OFFENSE: An offense was reported in the 300 block of Algonquin Drive, Boone.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to a deck post was reported in the 1100 block of Church Road, Boone.
Aug. 8
ARREST: Jordan Lee Hughes, 31, of 268 Faculty St., Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon. Hughes was issued a $5,000 secured bond and an Aug. 30 court date.
ARREST: China Marie Leimbach, 25, of 455 Willowdale Church Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with an out-of-county felony probation violation. Leimbach was issued a $20,000 secured bond and a Sept. 3 court date.
ARREST: Avery Allen Simmons, 39, of 277 Copna Green Road, Deep Gap, was arrested on an order for arrest on a failure to appear charge. Simmons was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a window of a Subaru Legacy was reported in the 100 block of Paul Greer Road, Boone.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 100 block of Bear Pen Ridge Park Road, Blowing Rock.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Assault on a female and habitual misdemeanor assault were reported in the 100 block of Reas Street, Boone.
Aug. 9
ARREST: Melody Nicole Casas Rezza, 22, of 8 Cooper Lane, Wanchese, was arrested and charged with DUI. Rezza was released on a written promise and was given a Sept. 20 court date.
ARREST: Daniel Patrick Triplett, 47, of 124 Reas St., Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with assault on a female and habitual misdemeanor assault. Triplett was issued a $25,000 secured bond and an Aug. 30 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of two iPhones was reported in the 7500 block of N.C. 194 South, Banner Elk.
Aug. 10
ARREST: Roger Wayne Shaw, 51, of 209 Shaw St., Randleman, was arrested and charged with a felony offense. Shaw was issued a $15,000 secured bond and a Sept. 10 court date.
ARREST: Elizabeth Marie Williams, 27, of 207 Don Hayes Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Williams was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a structure was reported in the 600 block of Chestnut Grove Road, Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Florida registration plate was reported in the 500 block of Fallview Lane, Boone.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building and destruction/damage/vandalism of a door and door frame were reported in the 900 block of New River Hills, Boone.
THEFT: Theft of a Subaru Impreza was reported in the 200 block of Pinnacle Woods Drive, Boone.
POSSESSION: Possession of a stolen Chevrolet Silverado was reported in the 200 block of Old Mountain Road, Banner Elk.
Aug. 11
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building and felony larceny of women’s underwear were reported in the 100 block of Margot Road, Boone.
ASSAULT: Assault with a deadly weapon by running over a person’s feet was reported in the 300 block of Bluebird Lane, Boone.
CALLS: The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office reported one call for service.
