Feb. 17
ARREST: Lance Chapman, 25, of 286 Ridgewood Drive, Apt. A, Boone, was arrested on a criminal summons. No bond amount or court date were listed.
Feb. 19
ARREST: Danny Lee Osborne, 47, of 12123 U.S. 421 N., Zionville, was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and maintaining a place for a controlled substance. Osborne was issued a $100,000 secured bond and a March 3 court date.
Feb. 24
ARREST: Joey Franklin Ashley Jr., 40, of 1111 Sprusey Lane, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with larceny from a construction site. Ashley was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a March 20 court date.
ARREST: Thomas Arthur Slettvet II, 30, of 231 Dark Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Slettvet was not issued a bond and was given a March 13 court date.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of $210, a Dell laptop and headphones was reported in the 300 block of Ivy Ridge Road, Deep Gap.
LARCENY: Larceny of $1,400 worth of jewelry/precious metals/gems was reported in the 6000 block of Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap.
Feb. 25
ARREST: David Agama Torres, 19, of 248 McCarry Place, Lenoir, was arrested on an order for arrest on a driving while license revoked charge and was given an additional driving while license revoked charge. Torres was issued a $500 secured bond and a March 20 court date.
ARREST: Jacob Matthew Poston, 31, of 688 State Farm Road, Apt. 2, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of driving while license revoked and probation violation. Poston was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a March 18 court date.
ARREST: Antron De Mario Rodwell, 30, of 192 Fieldstream Drive, Apt. 8, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Rodwell was issued a $500 secured bond and a March 20 court date.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 9000 block of N.C. 105, Banner Elk.
THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 600 block of Herbert Jones Road, Boone.
Feb. 26
ARREST: Penelope Wyer Barrow, 56, of 210 Hidden Water St., was arrested and charged with DUI. Barrow was released on a written promise and was given an April 24 court date.
ARREST: Molly Marie Allman, 21, of 289 Ambling Way, Apt. 537, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Allman was issued a March 20 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Christopher Brian Glover, 45, of 348 Monarch Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice. Glover was issued a $100,000 secured bond and a March 25 court date.
Feb. 27
ARREST: Jeremy Todd Patterson, 36, of 1544 Tree Top Road, Creston, was arrested on a warrant service on a misdemeanor charge. Patterson was issued a $25,000 secured bond and a March 9 court date.
FRAUD: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported in the 300 block of Knob Hill Road, Boone.
Feb. 28
ARREST: Jose Trinidad Martinez, 45, of 426 Troy Norris Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with DWI. Martinez was issued a $500 secured bond and an April 24 court date.
THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 100 block of Loafers Joy Drive, Zionville.
Feb. 29
ARREST: Gabriel Martin Hatch, 28, of 127 Deer Trace Lane, Fleetwood, was arrested and charged with DWI. Hatch was released on a written promise and was given an April 24 court date.
ARREST: Oscar Ascencio Estrada, 26, of 7548 N.C. 194 N., Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support. Estrada was issued a $4,943 secured bond and a March 27 court date.
FRAUD: Fraud was reported in the 100 block of Margaret Ridge Road, Boone.
March 1
ARREST: David Phillip Harmon, 33, of 305 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with larceny and resist/delay/obstruction. Harmon was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a March 13 court date.
ARREST: Elizabeth Ann Isaacs, 26, of 305 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with harboring a fugitive. Isaacs was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a March 20 court date.
ARREST: Luis Alberto Merlos, 38, of 2034 Browns Chapel Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with DWI. Merlos was released on a written promise and was given an April 24 court date.
March 2
ARREST: Michael Anthony Lyles, 25, of 126 Saint Ives Court, Clayton, was arrested and charged with DWI. Lyles was released on a written promise and was given an April 24 court date.
