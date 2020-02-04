The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 22
DRUG VIOLATIONS: Drug/narcotic violations were reported in the 1800 block of Bethel Road, Sugar Grove.
Jan. 27
ARREST: Taylor Montana Griffin, 18, of 240 South Pine Run Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Griffin was issued a Feb. 27 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Heather Brown, 29, of 176 Huffman Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Brown was issued a $500 secured bond and a Feb. 21 court date.
ARREST: Justin Clarence Moore, 26, of 337 Junaluska Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with probation violation and an order for arrest on a driving while license revoked charge. Moore was issued a $15,000 secured bond and a March 9 court date.
ARREST: Harlie Grayson Cornett, 27, of 1351 Pine Branch Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of drug equipment violations. Cornett was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Feb. 21 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Larceny of a chose in action of three checks, uttering a forged instrument of three checks, obtaining property by false pretense and theft of a firearm were reported in the 400 block of George Wilson Road, Boone.
Jan. 28
ARREST: Harold Francis Ice Jr., 38, of 103 McNabb Lane, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a driving while license revoked charge. Ice was issued a $1,000 bond and a March 4 court date.
ARREST: Esdras Gonzalas, 34, of 125 McNabb Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with sexual battery. Gonzalas was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Feb. 14 court date.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 300 block of Clark Swift Road, Vilas.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia were reported in the 100 block of Parkway School Drive, Boone.
Jan. 29
ARREST: David Clay Minton, 46, of 2461 Broadstone Road, Banner Elk, was arrested on a warrant on a cyberstalking charge. Minton was released on a written promise and was given a March 19 court date.
ARREST: Tim W. Critcher, 46, of 1767 Burkett Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest for a grand jury indictment on a habitual felon charge. Critcher was issued a March 9 court date. No bond amount was listed.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a Toyota Yaris was reported in the 200 block of Hampton Glade Road, Blowing Rock.
Jan. 31
ARREST: Marshall Taylor Updyke, 52, of 998 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain, was arrested and charged with failure to register as a sex offender. Updyke was issued a $50,000 secured bond and a March 13 court date.
ARREST: Casey Nicole Carlay, 26, of 211 Saddle Hills Road, Unit 2, Blowing Rock, was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Carlay was issued a $300 secured bond and a March 20 court date.
ARREST: James William Miller, 27, of 4842 Meat Camp Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance. Miller was issued a $3,500 secured bond and a Feb. 21 court date.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Parkwood Circle, Boone.
Feb. 1
ARREST: Gena Dieace Carpenter, 56, of 275 Isa Presnell Road, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor probation violation. Carpenter was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Feb. 7 court date.
ARREST: Jerome Butler Grayson Jr., 59, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor probation violation. Grayson was released on a written promise and was given a Feb. 13 court date.
ARREST: Lionel Glen Raymond, 50, of 2011 Flat Rock Road, Crumpler, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Raymond was released on a written promise and was given a Feb. 21 court date.
Feb. 2
ARREST: David Agama Torres, 19, of 248 McCrrry Place, Lenoir, was arrested on an order for arrest on a driving while license revoked charge. Torres was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a March 2 court date.
ARREST: Keri Lynn Triplett, 35, of 185 Presnell Road, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer and assault on a government official. Triplett was issued a March 20 court date. No bond amount was listed.
Feb. 3
COMMUNICATING THREATS: Communicating threats via Facebook was reported in the 700 block of Smith Road, Deep Gap.
